Join Emmy Award–winning actor Joe Spano (Hill Street Blues, NCIS, Apollo 13) at the New Vic Theatre on Sunday, August 30 at 2 p.m. for a dramatic reading of John Romano’s (The Lincoln Lawyer, Nights in Rodanthe, Intolerable Cruelty) new show, King of the Wild Frontier. Presented by Ensemble Theatre Company, this one-man play is an exploration of faith, family, and relationships to power set around a mid-century New Jersey country club.

John Romano is a well-known writer and producer of television and film. With celebrated Santa Barbara–based director Jenny Sullivan at the helm, King of the Wild Frontier promises comedy, drama, and a provocative look at the tenuousness of ethical grey areas. Told through memories, Frontier features the intertwining stories of a student’s Catholic faith being tested and a golfer who finds himself in a moral sand trap.

Tickets are available at etcsb.com. General seating tickets include a post-show talkback with the artists; the VIP experience includes a post-show reception.