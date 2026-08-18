Among the multitude of places to chill in the Santa Ynez Valley, we can now add the aptly named Analogue Room. It is a unique concept and hangout zone, with rotating vinyl and a rotating wine list, nestled in the Founders’ Square area of Solvang, and extending special appeal to vinyl lovers.

Turntables assume a prominent place on the long bar in the space, with a selection of albums packed onto the shelves on the wall, adjacent to the wine and craft beers on display.

Vinyl and adult beverages add up to an in-house killer combo on tap.

On a recent late afternoon, the Joe Walsh album So What is spinning in the background — registering a loose local connection, given Walsh’s link to the area. General Manager Blake Economus is serving up beverages and bar vittles from behind the bar while also serving up the vinyl sounds.

Some of the selections in Solvang’s new Analogue Room | Photo: Josef Woodard

Only opened a month ago, the place is the brainchild of owner John Wright, founder/owner of Standing Sun Winery, who approached Economus and kitchen head Joe Blanchard about starting this new venture. All had been working in the wine industry in S.Y.V. and ready for a new adventure.

“We knew it had to have something unique going for it,” said Economus, “and we all loved music and vinyl. The records come from our own collection in different places, including from Off the Record (a vinyl boutique across the street in Solvang). Customers will bring in their own records and play them as well.”

I mention that many of these album covers give me nostalgia pangs, like the collaged cover of Jerry Garcia’s 1972 solo album. “Oh yeah,” he added, “we’re all fans of the Grateful Dead. That’s the Dead section right there.”

Wright speaks about the organic process of arriving at the mix of elements in his latest venture, “it was just a smaller reinvention of what I was already doing, a shift from declining sales in the wine tasting room and figuring out the pivot that still kept me in the wine world. I had seen some vinyl listening rooms on some travels and became fascinated with the ‘Jazz Kissa’ Japanese hi-fi listening rooms.

“Although I did not take it that far, I felt the draw toward creating a communal space that celebrated the music and culture of vinyl, while showcasing local small production wines and beers and also bringing in a food component to get people to settle in and relax.”

Both vinyl and wine are at the ready in Solvang’s new Analogue Room | Photo: Josef Woodard

In some sense, the new spot follows the example of Standing Sun, which features singer-songwriter music in its mix of attractions. “I feel like it’s very similar and very different,” Wright said. “This concept is more focused on the vinyl listening aspect, whereas Standing Sun focuses on the live music listening room. I find the most satisfaction and comfort in the fact that both spaces bring people together as community in a low-key, focused setting that celebrates the art of music and wine.

“The vision is simple, yet curated. The wines are selected by my General Manager Blake Economus and me, focusing on local small-production wineries, most without tasting rooms. There are also some amazing small-production international wines on the list. We have close to 20 wines by the glass and are working toward 100 wines on the bottle list. The food component is headed by chef Joseph Blanchard, and we are working with local bakers, and farms and purveyors to source most of our ingredients.”

The website offers its own summation of what makes the new spot tick: “Three Words. One Room. Everything we do is anchored in three principles. They’re our compass, our standard, and our invitation to slow down. 01 Curation: A rotating selection of wines, beers, and non-alcoholic offerings. We serve plenty of small-production local wines. Some of which only make 25-50 cases of varietal. 02 Intention: Nothing here is by accident. The lighting, the volume, the pour. We designed a room that asks you to be present, to listen, and to settle in. 03 Analogue: Vinyl, played properly. No algorithms deciding the night. Records are hand-picked and spun on our turntable, bringing the room to life. Every open hour, records are spinning.”

The patio view of Solvang’s new Analogue Room | Photo: Josef Woodard

Wright is looking toward an evolving future. He notes, “We will start having special nights for locals, winemaker takeovers, and curated listening and food pairing nights. We are just getting started.”

Meanwhile, back in the room, the Joe Walsh of 1974 is serenading us pre-happy hour patrons:

“And the backyard people and they work all day / The day gets wasted, it’s safe to say / The day’s spent makin’ words rhyme / And you know it’s getting stronger / I can’t make’em rhyme that much longer / Turn to stone.”

Analogue Room, 1693 Mission Drive, Solvang, analogueroom.com.