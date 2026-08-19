Motown Legends, The Temptations and The Four Tops, Join One805Live! Lineup

One805Live! is getting a little more soulful.

The annual benefit concert has added Motown legends The Temptations, and The Four Tops to its already packed lineup, with the groups set to share the stage Friday, September 25, at Kevin Costner’s oceanside Field of Dreams in Montecito. The High Kings have also joined the bill for Saturday, September 26.

The Friday night pairing marks a rare reunion for the two iconic groups, who last shared a Santa Barbara County stage in 1984. More than four decades later, concertgoers can expect a night of classic Motown, with The Temptations bringing hits including “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” while The Four Tops are known for such enduring favorites as “Reach Out I’ll Be There” and “I Can’t Help Myself.”

The Four Tops | Credit: Stefan Brending/Wikimedia Commons

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo | Photo: Courtesy

The additions join previously announced Friday performers George Thorogood and Alan Parsons, as well as a Saturday lineup featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Slightly Stoopid, The Fray, and Kevin Costner & Modern West. Irish folk group The High Kings round out Saturday’s bill.

Costner, who hosts the two-day event at his coastal property, will also take the stage Saturday with Modern West.

Now in its expanded two-day format, One805Live! brings together a broad mix of rock, pop, soul, and folk music while raising money for Santa Barbara County first responders. Proceeds benefit the One805 Endowment Fund, which provides ongoing support for the mental health, wellness, and safety of local law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.

For those looking to make a weekend of it, One805 is also offering a range of VIP experiences, including shared cabanas, reserved tables, and more exclusive accommodations with oceanfront views and access to premium food, drinks, and the VIP dance floor.

One805Live! takes place September 25-26 at Kevin Costner’s Field of Dreams in Montecito. For more information, see one805.org.