Katy Perry’s ‘The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris’ Comes to Cinemas Worldwide

Katy Perry in concert, April 26, 2025 | Photo: Cynthia Parkhurst

Following its acclaimed world premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris will be released to cinemas and IMAX globally for a limited time beginning Wednesday, September 2. The film will be coming to 70 countries (including the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, and Australia) and will offer fans an immersive concert experience, complete with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

The biggest-selling female artist in the company’s history, Perry, who grew up in Santa Barbara and still has a home here, made her debut with Capitol Records in 2008 with One of the Boys, boasting infectious pop hooks, a bold, colorful fashion style, and unabashed lyrics. Since then, she has amassed more than 125 billion streams across platforms and has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide. Perry is one of only 12 artists in history to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their solo single releases, and is the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to have 10 million RIAA-certified units for a single in 2015. Perry was the first artist in RIAA history to earn three RIAA Diamond singles for “Firework,” “Dark Horse,” and “Roar.” “California Gurls” (feat. Snoop Dogg), “ET,” and “Teenage Dream” (both the single and the album) have now since gone diamond as well.

Katy Perry poster | Photo: Cynthia Parkhurst

Perry’s 2025 The Lifetimes Tour celebrated the success of her hugely impactful career, and reached more than one million fans across 91 shows in 23 countries, generating more than $134 million in gross ticket sales. The 132-minute film captured two sold-out nights of the The Lifetimes Tour in Paris during November 2025 on an impressive 60-camera setup that moves above, around, and through the show. Audiences will feel like they are directly in the center of the action as Perry performs airborne choreography, flying across the venue while singing some of her greatest hits.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the film features a set list spanning Perry’s record-breaking career, including global anthems such as “Teenage Dream,” “California Gurls,” “Dark Horse,” “Roar,” and “Firework.” Perry also performs a more recent fan favorite, “The One That Got Away,” which experienced a massive resurgence in 2026. The song entered the Top 10 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart, and Perry reached a new peak of more than 91 million monthly listeners. Because of this, Perry became the platform’s sixth most-streamed female artist.

The tour was also able to raise significant funds for charitable causes, including the U.K.’s Music Venue Trust and Perry’s very own Firework Foundation, whose mission is to empower children from underserved communities by encouraging and providing support to those with a passion for the arts.

A music film that will delight both casual listeners and super fans alike, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris showcases the highlights of Perry’s music career and celebrates the cultural impact of one of this generation’s defining pop acts.

The film begins its limited theatrical run on September 2. See katyperryconcertfilm.com for showtimes. See bit.ly/3SJiKYX to view the trailer.