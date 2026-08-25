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The Westmont Observatory opens to the public for a near total lunar eclipse on Thursday, Aug. 27, beginning at 8:30 p.m. with the max eclipse set to happen at 9:12 p.m. Members of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit will also attend with telescopes to share.

Credit: Gavin Stay

Jennifer Gee, assistant professor of physics and director of the observatory, says the eclipse will already be underway when the moon rises.

“This almost total lunar eclipse scores a 96.2% coverage which is a solid A in my gradebook,” she says, “and it’s predicted to still turn the moon red.”

The last total lunar eclipse in the region was March 3, 2026.

The public viewings are a staple community resource, held on the third Friday of every month. The events are completely free and last for several hours, offering an accessible, educational evening for space enthusiasts of all ages.

Free parking is available near the Westmont Observatory, which is between the baseball field and the track and field/soccer complex. To enter Westmont’s campus, please use the Main Entrance off of La Paz Road. The lower entrance off of Cold Springs Road is closed to visitors after 7 p.m.