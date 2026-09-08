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The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents and visitors that dogs must be kept on a leash at all times while visiting City of Solvang parks.

In response to concerns and requests received from community members regarding off-leash dogs in City parks, Solvang deputies will be increasing education and reminders about the City’s existing leash requirements.

Under Solvang Municipal Code Section 8-1-2(E)(2), dogs are required to be on a leash while in City parks. Signs reminding visitors of this requirement are also posted on large sandwich boards at the entrances to City parks.

Deputies’ initial focus will be on education and voluntary compliance. Park visitors with dogs may receive reminders or warnings about the leash requirement. Continued or repeated violations may result in citations and fines.

The leash requirement helps provide a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone who uses Solvang’s parks, including families, children, other pet owners and their animals. Even friendly and well-behaved dogs can create unexpected interactions when off leash in shared public spaces.

The Sheriff’s Office and City of Solvang appreciate the community’s cooperation and consideration for fellow park users. The City of Solvang contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.