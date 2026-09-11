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September is Diaper Need Awareness Month, which helps raise awareness about the challenges families face when they cannot afford enough diapers. Nationwide, 1 in 2 families struggle to afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean, healthy, and dry.

LEAP, Santa Barbara County’s only registered diaper bank, is collecting diapers and wipes throughout September to support local families. Since 2021, LEAP has distributed more than 328,000 diapers to families in the community. Goleta residents can help by donating diapers or wipes at several local drop-off locations:

Every donation helps provide essential supplies to local families. Community members can also support LEAP by becoming a monthly donor here: https://givebutter.com/leap-diaper-fund.

For more information about LEAP’s Diaper Bank, hosting a diaper drive, supporting the program, and a full list of drop-off locations including hours, click here.