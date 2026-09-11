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Lompoc Theatre Project and Village Inn invite the community to come together for the first-ever Lompoc Show & Shine Car Show, taking place Sunday, September 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Village Inn, 3955 Apollo Way in Lompoc.

Free and open to the public, this new community event welcomes guests to spend the afternoon exploring classic lowriders and custom builds while enjoying live entertainment, food vendors, and activities for all ages.

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“Lowrider culture is an important part of our community’s story, and we’re excited to create an event that celebrates that history while honoring one of the most iconic expressions of Hispanic and Chicano culture,” said Jake Brown, Outreach and Volunteer Chair for Lompoc Theatre Project.

Helping bring the inaugural event to life is car club partner Brown Sensations Santa Barbara, lending its expertise and connection to the region’s lowrider community. Advance registration is available for $35 per vehicle, with day-of registration available for $45 per vehicle as space allows.

In addition to the lowriders and classic cars on display, entertainment will be provided by DJ and event emcee Robert Gonzales, with special performances by Garcia Dance Studio. Participating vendors include Sweet Creations, Kitschy Klutches, DnY Custom Creations, Valley Autoglass and more.

Guests can also take part in a silent auction for a brand new bbq grill, with proceeds benefiting Dave Jasloski’s cancer battle. Dave Mercer is the owner of Dave’s Place restaurant, located at the Village Inn. If anyone wishes to contribute to his cancer battle, there is a Gofundme called “Faith and Love for Dave’s Healing, found at this link https://gofund.me/0fec1f17a.

For event details, vehicle registration, sponsorship information and other ways to participate, visit the Lompoc Show & Shine event page at https://lompoctheatre.org/car-show.