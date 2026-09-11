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Kimberly Schizas, a local developer and longtime civic leader who has served on a host of area nonprofit boards and public commissions, has joined the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Credit: Courtesy

A resident of Santa Barbara County for more than 50 years, Ms. Schizas graduated from UCSB with a bachelor’s degree in business economics. After six years with the County of Santa Barbara Planning Department, she returned to school and earned a master’s degree in public administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. For the past 30 years, Ms. Schizas has been a partner in Wynmark Company, a local property developer whose projects have included Camino Real Marketplace, Girsh Park, Maravilla senior living community, and the Marriott Courtyard Hotel, all in Goleta. A former hospice volunteer, she has served on the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, and boards for the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, among several others.

“Kim leads by bringing people together, she listens first, then acts with clarity and purpose, and every organization she’s served has been stronger for having her at the table,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Calen Ouellette. “Her decades of board leadership across this community tell you everything about the kind of partner she’ll be for our students: thoughtful, dedicated, and deeply invested in Santa Barbara County’s future. We’re honored to have her join us.”

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $175 million to more than 66,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.