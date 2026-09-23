Can You Complete the Independent’s Puzzle?

Though we had our big birthday block party back on August 29, we’ve been celebrating all year long. From our cover show and panels back in April to our exclusive merch (on sale now at this link here), we’ve had many great things come out of our 40th anniversary celebrations. One such creation that you can enjoy now is at Loubud Wines: a special INDY40 puzzle for you to complete while you sip your wine!

Credit: Loubud Wines

The 5-by-8-inch wooden puzzle was hand-carved by tasting room owner Paul Hughes, and features the custom artwork by muralist Tony Diaz of Ripe Mind Designs. The artwork is inspired by the Presidio Neighborhood, where our Art Director Xavier Pereyra looked at our own murals, scenic buildings, lush nature, and our newsstands that are scattered all across Santa Barbara County. Loubud Wines, a Santa Barbara staple since 2015 founded by Laura Hughes, was a pit stop participant during our INDY40 Fest where they unveiled this puzzle that the public can now complete during their business hours.

So, hunker down with a delicious bottle of bubbles from Loubud and dive into the magically detailed world of our INDY40 puzzle! The Loubud tasting room where you can complete your adventure is at 20 El Paseo and don’t forget to share your puzzle wins and easter egg finds with us on Instagram @sbindependent.

Stay tuned for more 40th anniversary celebrations to come!