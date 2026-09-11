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American stand-up comedian, actor, and author Ron White will bring his live comedy show to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 2. Tickets for the show are $69, $89, $129, $139, and $169.

White began performing stand-up comedy professionally in the 1980s, before his breakthrough in 2000 when he joined the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Larry the Cable Guy. The tour gained popularity, leading to the release of “Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie,” in 2003. That same year, White released his comedy album, “Drunk in Public,” and the Comedy Central special, “They Call Me Tater Salad,” establishing himself as a star beyond the group.

As White became a successful solo headliner, he released one of his most acclaimed specials, “You Can’t Fix Stupid,” which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album, and published his memoir, “I Had the Right to Remain Silent… But I Didn’t Have the Ability,” which became a New York Times Best Seller. Throughout his career, White has remained one of America’s top-grossing stand-up comedians, selling more than 10 million comedy albums and DVDs, achieving Platinum Certification with his DVD releases, and placing four comedy albums at No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts, and earning three Grammy nominations.

Don’t miss an opportunity to experience Ron “Tater Salad” White’s renowned wit, storytelling, and humor during a live stand-up performance in one of the most popular entertainment venues in Santa Barbara County.