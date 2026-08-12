Danielle’s Summer of Sales 

This week we’d like you to meet our summer sales and marketing intern, Danielle Verlardi. Going into her second year at UC Santa Barbara studying political science, Verlardi spent the summer sitting in on sales meetings and event planning.

What has been your favorite experience as a sales and marketing intern for the Independent?

I have been working as a sales and marketing intern under both Richelle Boyd and Sarah Sinclair. A typical day would include sitting in on event-planning and sales meetings, as well as attending site visits for upcoming events. My favorite experience this summer would have to be all of the planning for INDY40 Fest! It’s been amazing to see everything come together, with all of the hard work and moving parts it takes to make an event like this happen.

What has drawn you toward marketing and sales? What aspects of the newspaper business are most interesting to you?

I’ve always worked in customer-facing roles and love being around people. My first job was during freshman year of high school, at Culver’s! For me, it’s always been about how I can appeal to my audience and sell whatever product it is (at 15, that meant ButterBurgers). Marketing and sales combine my love of communication with my drive to win people over. I’m drawn to the newspaper business specifically because it’s fast-paced and requires you to think on your feet. I’m fascinated by all the work that happens behind the scenes to get each story out.

What are you studying at UC Santa Barbara? What are you most looking forward to for the years ahead?

I am going into my second year at UCSB, studying political science. I absolutely love my major, and I’m looking forward to getting to take so many interesting classes and connecting with like-minded professors and peers. I have already met so many amazing people and had such memorable experiences in my first year, so I know wherever the next three years take me, it will be exactly where I’m meant to be.

What do you do for your other job at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel?

I am a pool and beach server. The biggest difference between this and a typical restaurant job is that guests are with me for the whole day rather than just for a single meal. Not only that, but I serve a lot of the same families multiple days in a row. I love this aspect, because it allows me to really get to know guests and add a personal touch. Remembering their orders, recommending places in town, and getting to know their children allow for my interactions to be a lot less transactional. However, my absolute favorite part has to be the clientele. I have gotten to interact with guests from all walks of life and it’s given me such a range of experiences (not to mention having served a few people who left me a bit star-struck).

Where are you from originally? What are you most looking forward to for your trip back home to end the summer?

I am originally from Paradise Valley, Arizona. I am most excited to spend time with my family, especially my two dogs, Jagger and Hardy! Although it’s been amazing to experience my first summer in Santa Barbara, I am excited to return home to my own bedroom, my favorite restaurants, and to take some time off from working. I am definitely not too excited about the 100-degree weather and the lack of any beach, but hey, it will make coming back to Santa Barbara in September all the more exciting!

What are your favorite things to do in town?

Even though I’ve been here almost a year, there are still so many things for me to try. I love going to a coffee shop — Dean Coffee is my current obsession — and reading a book, or, of course, going to the beach. Taking walks with my friends around Isla Vista is another favorite, and my friends and I also love to celebrate ‘Fat Sunday,’ where we try a new restaurant every week!