For hundreds of years, economic development and population growth have been destructive to the earth’s ecosystems. In recent decades, however, innovative conservation projects are showing that economic progress doesn’t have to come with deforestation, biodiversity loss, and wildlife habitat destruction.

The small West African island of Príncipe, nicknamed the “African Galapagos,” has a unique and rich, but fragile, biodiversity. Separated 160 miles from the African mainland, its rainforests and concentration of endemic species are unlike anywhere else on earth. Its top predators are giant snails and crabs. The island gained its independence from Portugal in 1975, but the colonizers left behind the results of their exploitation, both slaves and damaged forests. The people had to subsist on what they could forage and grow. The result was to move ever deeper into the forest and cut down more trees. Conservation and survival were in direct competition.

Today, Príncipe is on a different path, one that may turn out to be the most consequential conservation experiment on the planet. It is a partnership between the Faya Foundation, funded by South African tech billionaire Mark Shuttleworth, and the descendants of the former slaves. The requirements to participate are being an island resident for at least eight years and signing an environmental protection code. More than 60 percent of Príncipe’s adult population have signed up. In exchange they each receive a quarterly dividend. Each dividend has been about $900, a game changer for the people and for the ecosystems. In addition, the Faya Foundation is channeling funds into housing, education, and other community projects.

Shuttleworth owns four hotels on the island. Guests pay an additional conservation levy of $30 per night earmarked for conservation and community development. Tourists come to experience the biological richness. UNESCO has designated Príncipe and São Tomé, the neighboring island, as biological reserves. The participating residents agree to avoid damage to forests, wildlife, and marine life. Dividends are reduced if unauthorized tree-felling is discovered.

This pilot project and other projects scattered around the world pursuing similar goals all need to achieve sustainable funding. The Príncipe hotel tax is one kind of sustainable money. Costa Rica is the best example of long-term payment for ecosystem services. Restored and flourishing forests, robust biodiversity, and livable lifestyles have all been achieved.

Engaging all stakeholders (governments, communities, indigenous peoples, NGOs, etc.), finding alignment among them, and keeping them involved is basic for long-term success. Enduring Earth Partnerships are working to save and regenerate 571 million acres. In aggregate, this would constitute the 12th largest country on earth. The question of whether paying people to protect nature can outlast the founding patron remains open. What is clear is that there no longer needs to be a choice between a livable life and conserving nature. Both are possible and together.