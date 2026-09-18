‘You Belong in the Wild’ by Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, Illustrations by Sawyer Cloud | Photo: Courtesy

It’s hard not be a little bit teary — in a good way — reading Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant’s new children’s picture book You Belong in the Wild. I interviewed the wildlife ecologist and UCSB Bren School researcher back in 2023, when she became the new host of the contemporary version of TV’s renowned animal adventure series Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (read interview at https://bit.ly/4rnLTpB).

Her research on how human activity influences the behavior of wild animals and media work have taken her to six of seven continents and more than 25 countries, and, particularly as the mother to two young girls, Wynn-Grant is passionate about science communication and using her media exposure to increase representation of Black scientists and explorers.

In her 2024 memoir, Wild Life: A Scientist’s Journey from Dreams to Purpose, she traced her journey from a young city girl who was obsessed with nature documentaries, to becoming the first Black, female ecologist to host a major broadcast wildlife show. Oprah Daily called the memoir as “sensitive and touching as it is urgent,” and Alta Journal lauded Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant and her memoir as “an inspiration for future generations.”

Her new book, out September 29, was indeed created to inspire the next generation of scientists and adventurers.

Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant | Photo: Courtesy

Featuring vibrant illustrations by Sawyer Cloud, You Belong in the Wild is a colorful and heartfelt picture book about a young girl, Noa, who obsesses over nature documentaries and endlessly recounts wildlife facts to her mom, but doesn’t feel like there’s a place for her in the wild — until her mom takes her on a wilderness adventure at state park, where she meets a Black woman park ranger and learns about others who have carved out a place in wilderness science, and ecology, and realizes that nature — and the professional world — is full of diversity.

Published by John Legend’s Get Lifted Books, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant will be a special guest storyteller at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Storytime in the Backyard, reading You Belong in the Wild at the stump circle in the Museum Backyard, followed by a book signing on Saturday, October 3 at 11:30 a.m. This program is particularly engaging for children aged eight and under and their parents. The first 50 families to participate will receive a free copy of the book, sponsored by a generous donation from The Cheeryble Foundation in memory of Steve Hicks. The event is included with museum admission. See https://bit.ly/4rmEHdk