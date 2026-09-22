Santa Barbara Supervisors Target ‘Cat’ Burglars with New ‘One, You’re Done’ Law

Responding to the indefatigable energy of a Riverside crusader whose coworker had his catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight, the Santa Barbara County supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to enact a new ordinance making the possession of just one catalytic converter without proof of ownership grounds for criminal prosecution. Under existing state law, a person is allowed up to nine catalytic converters without a legal explanation before criminal action is called for.

Although catalytic converter theft is widespread, Santa Barbara County doesn’t have reliable statistics. Many victims — such as Supervisor Bob Nelson — never reported the theft. Supervisor Steve Lavagnino was moved to action by the urgent intercessions of Daryl Terrell of Riverside, who last March pleaded with the county supervisors to make Santa Barbara County the ninth county in California to plug the massive loopholes in state law.

Catalytic converters have become standard issue for all but electric cars since 1975, when the EPA ordered them installed to bring down automobile tailpipe emissions. As anti-pollution devices, converters have been spectacularly successful. But because they rely on expensive precious metals such as palladium, platinum, and rhodium to oxidize noxious fumes created by the internal combustion process, the converters have become easy prey for anyone with a portable saw, larcenous intent, and the agility to quickly scoot in and out from under the belly of a car.

According to the county’s new ordinance, first offenders will now be liable for up to one year behind bars or a $1,000 fine. Second offenses carry $4,000 fines and third offenses cost $5,000.

Terrell was on hand this Tuesday to applaud the supervisors shortly after they just applauded him. “As I like to say,” he said, “one, you’re done.”