Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Provides Update on In-Custody Death Investigation

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The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update to its September 15, 2026, notice of an in-custody death at the Northern Branch Jail. The Coroner’s Bureau has classified the death of James Edward Murphy, 68, as a homicide. Another incarcerated man, 46-year-old Peter James Anderson from Santa Barbara, has been booked on additional charges to his existing incarceration for murder in connection with the assault.

The assault occurred in a day room at the Main Jail on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Murphy did not initially report his injuries. Custody deputies learned of a possible assault after Anderson reported an injury to his hand. Deputies questioned how that injury occurred, investigated, and found Murphy with injuries. They sought medical attention for Murphy, including transport to an area hospital, where he was admitted for two days.

After the hospital discharged Murphy, he returned to custody at the Main Jail on September 8, 2026. A court had ordered his release to a placement, but that placement was still pending. On September 10, 2026, he was transferred to the Northern Branch Jail.

On September 15, at approximately 12:14 p.m., a custody deputy conducting a routine check found Murphy unresponsive in his cell. Custody deputies and medical staff began lifesaving measures, and emergency responders continued those efforts. He was pronounced deceased at approximately 12:59 p.m.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The Coroner’s Bureau determined that the cause of death was heart disease, with blunt force trauma as a contributing factor, and classified the manner of death as homicide.

The September 6 assault was under criminal investigation when the Sheriff’s Office issued its initial notice of death on September 15. Information about the assault was not included in that notice because the investigation was ongoing. The subsequent death investigation and autopsy findings led to the homicide classification.

Peter Anderson was originally booked into custody on August 24, 2026, and was being held on felony domestic violence with no bail. On Thursday September 24, 2026, he remained in custody and was booked on additional felony charges of murder and elder abuse in connection with Murphy’s death. Anderson is being held without bail at the Main Jail.

The criminal investigation and the Sheriff’s Office’s separate administrative review remain ongoing.