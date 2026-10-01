As Brittany Howard took command of the cloud-covered stage at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, looking like the leader of a heavenly choir wearing a shiny white robe with an electrifying presence, I thought, We’re the ones who must be dreaming.

Touring with their new album, I Must Be Dreaming, their first since 2015’s Sound & Color, the Alabama Shakes are back in a big way. And it was definitely worth the wait.

Howard stepped away from the core trio, which also includes guitarist Heath Fogg and bassist Zac Cockrell, about eight years ago, reportedly wanting to stretch out creatively. She did two solo records — 2019’s Jaime and 2024’s What Now — but now the gang’s back together and audiences could not be happier about it.

The crowd is up for Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

The crowd is up for Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

The crowd is up for Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

They kicked off the night with “Time,” an uplifting song from the new album that got just about everyone up on their feet. After all, the church of Alabama Shakes was now in session and you could feel the love and appreciation all around you. Next up was “Future People,” from 2015, followed by “Hang Loose,” from their first album in 2012, Boys & Girls.

Howard’s huge voice and presence seem largely unchanged over the decade plus since we first saw them, and the whole band — including three backup singers, a drummer, a pianist and a keyboardist — was in fine form from start to finish. When Howard sang, and when she spoke, she had the fire and fervor of a preacher as she introduced the 2026 song “I Feel Hope Coming” by saying, “I’m gonna tell y’all what this song’s about, so there’s no confusion. People who risk their life and liberty to protect other people give me hope for where we’re going next.”

This is the kind of music you can feel in your entire body, as well as deep in your soul.

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alabama Shakes, Santa Barbara Bowl, September 25, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Her blessing to the crowd was hilariously on-brand, with things like “I hope that wherever you go, you never step in dog shit” and “If you got pets, may they all live to a wondrously healthy 35 years of age.”

When Howard grabs her green electric guitar and wails on songs from the Alabama Shakes library of soulful hits like 2012’s “Hold On” “Don’t Wanna Fight,” and “Gimme All Your Love” (both from 2015), it’s easy to feel the rays of hope coming our way too.