The beloved Toy Story movies — all five of them — are screening for free beginning on Saturday, October 17.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is expanding its programming into the fall for the first time this year with AppleBox Free Family Films. The initiative, which has been running since 2007 at other times of the year, is also being held in the McHurley Film Center downtown for the first time.

The five-week series shows all five films in Disney/Pixar’s beloved Toy Story franchise on five consecutive Saturdays at 10 a.m. The series begins on Saturday, October 17, with the original film and culminates November 14 with the recently released Toy Story 5.

For parents who are accompanying their little ones to the film, Kenna Harris, co-director and writer of Toy Story 5, hopes, “that for those who have been around to see all five in theaters, they feel nostalgia for the time each film was released.” For little ones who may be seeing the movie for the first time, Harris hopes that the film drives home that “imagination can really connect us to our friends and family in the most beautiful ways!”

‘Toy Story 5’ | Photo: Walt Disney Studios/Pixar

Roger Durling, executive director of the Santa Barbara Film Festival, is also excited to present this accessible programming for the community, expanding the reach of arts enrichment and education across Santa Barbara. This initiative, presented with the generous help of the U.S. Bank and John C. Mithun Foundation, is making movies more affordable year-round to families. All screenings are free and open to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Complimentary popcorn and refreshments will also be provided.

“It’s important for us that we’re a year-round organization and now we have the film center, and the programming is fulfilling our mission year-round,” said Durling. “It’s not just entertainment, but also education.”

Each year, SBIFF’s educational programs serve more than 18,000 children, as well as students and families throughout Santa Barbara County. Some other initiatives include Mike’s FieldTrip to the Movies, Film Camp, and the 10-10-10 mentorship program, all of which provide opportunities for children to get an early start in cultural enrichment. SBIFF places a particular emphasis on reaching underserved and underrepresented communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

For more information about the initiative and SBIFF, click here.