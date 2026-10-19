The 3-year-old girl who was hit by a sedan while walking in a crosswalk on State Street on Sunday morning has been airlifted to a Los Angeles hospital for specialized treatment, according to her aunt Julie Stephenson.

The toddler, who was severely injured, was hit by a sedan driving eastbound on upper State Street when crossing the street with her family near McKenzie Park just before 10 a.m. Santa Barbara Police officers, Santa Barbara Fire personnel, and paramedics arrived on the scene and administered care before transporting her to Cottage Hospital. She was later airlifted to receive specialized care in L.A. due to the severity of her injuries.

The sedan was occupied by a driver and one passenger, neither of whom were injured in the incident. The toddler’s family members who were crossing the street with her were also not injured.

SBPD investigators are actively working on the case, and it is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.

According to Stephenson, both of the toddler’s parents are self-employed and are unable to work since they need to care for their injured daughter and their almost 8-year-old son.

“When they can’t work, they don’t get paid. There is no paid leave to fall back on,” said Stephenson.

She has set up a GoFundMe to help financially support her niece and her family while they are navigating this uncertain time.

“Every donation will help them keep up with everyday bills and give them time to be with their children without the immediate worry of how to make ends meet,” said Stephenson.

Those who wish to donate to the family can do so via Stephenson’s GoFundMe for the family.