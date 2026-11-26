The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission hosted its annual Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday. Held in the Rescue Mission’s dining hall on East Yanonali Street, the event was open to anyone in the community in need of meal.

“Thanksgiving is an opportunity to come together and share the blessings of the season with those who may be struggling,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “For someone experiencing homelessness or hardship, a warm meal and a welcoming community can mean so much. We want every guest to know they are valued, loved, and not alone.”

Plates piled with each traditional dish lined the serving counter at the Rescue Mission’s dining hall. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“Who’s the best cook?” I asked the kitchen team. The answer was resoundingly “Max!” — who they summoned to the front for a photo. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom



Plates piled with each traditional dish lined the serving counter, where the meal prep crew hustled and distributed plate after plate to a full dining hall. Rescue Mission staff and volunteers prepared the meal, which depends upon food and monetary donations from the community.

“Who’s the best cook?” I asked the kitchen team. The answer was resoundingly “Max!”— who they summoned to the front for a photo.

Robert came for the meal and preferred to keep to himself rather than socialize. He expressed his gratitude for the sustenance and the Rescue Mission staff. They facilitated housing for him this year, and he looked forward to returning home after eating.

James was recently placed in a connected care dorm, a space with far fewer beds than a shelter, which houses people waiting to get into the treatment program.

“It feels safe up there,” James said. “And I have social anxiety from childhood stuff.”

Safety is the number one mission. In a typical year, the Rescue Mission provides more than 140,000 meals and more than 50,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn.