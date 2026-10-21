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A storm is expected in Santa Barbara County from Wednesday, October 21 through Thursday, October 22. Be prepared for possible flooding along creeks and rivers, streets, and low-lying areas, thunderstorms, and minor debris flows, including within and below recent burn areas.

﻿Info: ReadySBC.org

Self-Serve Sandbag Stations, are OPEN

The following two City of Santa Barbara Sandbag Stations, which provide support to the community during severe storm events, are open:

Sandbag Stations

City Annex Yard

Wednesday, Oct. 21 & Thursday, Oct. 22 from 8:00 am. to 3:00 p.m.

401 East Yanonali Street

City Fire Station 7

Stocked for the winter season for self service

2411 Stanwood Drive

Sandbags are available to residents free of charge. Residents are reminded that the City Sandbag Distribution Policy is designed to assist in the protection of private property only during storm emergency conditions. Please note the following:

Bring your own gloves and shovels and be prepared to fill the bags you need.

Fill your sandbags halfway so they are not too heavy to lift and can be stacked properly.

You may take 20 sandbags per trip.

To learn how to fill and stack sandbags, watch the video.

For more sandbag information, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Sandbags.

Please contact the Public Works Streets Division for clogged/blocked storm drains or streets related emergencies at (805) 564-5454.