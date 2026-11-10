Starr King Winter Market & Silent Auction Returns November 14

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Starr King Parent-Child Workshop invites the Santa Barbara community to celebrate the season at its second annual Starr King Winter Market & Silent Auction on Saturday, November 14, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Inspired by the traditional German holiday markets that have brought communities together for centuries, the Winter Market offers a festive afternoon of shopping, food, drinks, family activities, and community connection. Admission is free, and proceeds from the silent auction and event activities will benefit Starr King’s cooperative preschool program.

“After marrying into a German family, I’ve had the opportunity to experience the joy of traditional German winter markets firsthand. For centuries, these markets have been places where people gather, celebrate, shop, and connect with their communities. We wanted to bring a little of that magic to Santa Barbara while supporting Starr King and the wonderful local businesses that make our community special,” said Megan Birney Rudert, Development Director of Starr King.

Snow guaranteed! Families can enjoy a little winter magic in Santa Barbara, along with free creative activities provided in partnership with FoundCreate and Art From Scrap. Children’s activity wristbands will also be available for $20 and include face painting, parkour with Santa Barbara Trapeze, and treats such as hot chocolate, popcorn, and cotton candy.

Credit: Courtesy

Adults can enjoy food from Dutch Gardens, traditional German mulled wine, and local beer while browsing a variety of local small-business vendors and finding unique gifts for the holiday season.

The online silent auction opens November 9, giving community members near and far the opportunity to bid on an exciting collection of experiences, gifts, and local offerings. Auction highlights include Cupcakes with Calais, a special one-on-one cupcake outing to Crushcakes with Starr King’s Director, Calais Storey; a weeklong Santa Barbara Trapeze camp; tickets to BottleRock Napa Valley; gift cards; local services; restaurant experiences; and much more.

“Starr King is such a special community, and events like this bring our families together in a way that extends beyond the classroom. The generosity of our community helps us continue providing a nurturing, play-based environment where children can explore, learn, and thrive. We’re grateful to everyone who helps make that possible,” said Calais Storey, Director of Starr King Parent-Child Workshop.

The Winter Market is an opportunity for the broader Santa Barbara community to come together in support of early childhood education. Funds raised through the silent auction and event activities help provide enriching classroom experiences, resources, and scholarships for Starr King families. This event will happen rain or shine!

The online auction opens November 9. Community members can preview auction items, register and start bidding at https://givebutter.com/c/starr-king-winter-auction-2026/auction.

For event information or to learn more about supporting Starr King as a sponsor, volunteer, or donor, visit https://www.starrking-pcw.org/winter-market.