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Rising star figure skaters Caleb Flanagan and Amelia McCarthy, both 13, have qualified to compete in the prestigious Pacific Coast Sectional Finals.
The competition will be held November 16-21, 2026 in San Jose, CA. Both qualified by
participating in US Figure Skating’s National Qualifying Series, in which skaters vie for top
scores to advance to the Sectional Singles with the eventual goal of gaining a berth in the 2027
US Figure Skating Championships.
Caleb Flanagan is currently ranked 1st in Southwest Pacific and 2nd in the Pacific at
Championship Juvenile Boys. Amelia McCarthy is ranked 9th in the Southwest Pacific and 17th
in the Pacific at Championship Intermediate Ladies.
“Both skaters train at the local non-profit ice skating rink Ice in Paradise and represent the
American Riviera Figure Skating Club,” said Ice in Paradise General Manager Breanne Bonilla
Walsh. “They started in our Learn to Skate Program and, with hard work and dedication, have
cultivated their passion in skating to produce a competitive skating track. We’re very proud of
them and wish them the best of luck in the upcoming competition.”
For more information about programs at Ice in Paradise, visit iceinparadise.org.
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