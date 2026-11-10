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Rising star figure skaters Caleb Flanagan and Amelia McCarthy, both 13, have qualified to compete in the prestigious Pacific Coast Sectional Finals.



The competition will be held November 16-21, 2026 in San Jose, CA. Both qualified by

participating in US Figure Skating’s National Qualifying Series, in which skaters vie for top

scores to advance to the Sectional Singles with the eventual goal of gaining a berth in the 2027

US Figure Skating Championships.

Credit: Courtesy



Caleb Flanagan is currently ranked 1st in Southwest Pacific and 2nd in the Pacific at

Championship Juvenile Boys. Amelia McCarthy is ranked 9th in the Southwest Pacific and 17th

in the Pacific at Championship Intermediate Ladies.



“Both skaters train at the local non-profit ice skating rink Ice in Paradise and represent the

American Riviera Figure Skating Club,” said Ice in Paradise General Manager Breanne Bonilla

Walsh. “They started in our Learn to Skate Program and, with hard work and dedication, have

cultivated their passion in skating to produce a competitive skating track. We’re very proud of

them and wish them the best of luck in the upcoming competition.”



For more information about programs at Ice in Paradise, visit iceinparadise.org.