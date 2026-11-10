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Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) is expanding the ways patrons can use Central Library with the introduction of two new spaces: a reservable Privacy Booth and a dedicated Family Desk. Made possible through the EmPOWERing Access Grant from Southern California Library Cooperative, these additions offer patrons greater flexibility and privacy while using library spaces.

Located in Central Library’s Fireplace Area, the Privacy Booth is a much-requested addition that offers patrons a quiet, private space for virtual appointments, phone calls, meetings, and other focused activities. The booth is available for one-hour sessions with a valid Library Card on a first-come, first-served basis and can be reserved over the phone or in-person at Central Library.

The new Family Desk, situated on Central Library’s Main Level near the Literacy Center, provides a space for parents and caregivers to sit and work while caring for a young child. The space includes an enclosed play area designed for babies, giving the youngest library visitors a place to play while their caregivers attend to other tasks. The desk is equipped with outlets and charging capability for personal laptop use. Don’t have a computer? No problem! Laptops are also available for checkout from the Library. The Family Desk does not require a reservation and can be used on a first-come, first-served basis.

“These new spaces support the diverse needs of Santa Barbara’s library visitors and help make our historic building even more accessible.” Said Brandon Beaudette, Santa Barbara Public Library Director. “We’re always looking for new ways to evolve our spaces to better meet the needs of our community, and this grant was a great opportunity for us to do so!”

These additions reflect SBPL’s commitment to making the library a comfortable space for everyone.

For more information, including reservation details, visit Privacy Booth (sbplibrary.org/PrivacyBooth)