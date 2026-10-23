Starting Friday, anyone with a Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) Card can now check out even more items from the Library of Things in the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library. The collection received more than 40 new items through grant money and donations from the City of Santa Barbara Sustainability and Resiliency Department.

“Not everyone has the space or budget to own the tools they might need for a home improvement project,” said Paige Sundstrom, SBPL Adult Programming Librarian. “The Tool Library helps solve that problem.”

Those working on home improvement jobs can now check out stepladders, dollies, and DeWalt power tools, including a sander, jigsaw, a multi-tool, and a power drill. Smaller hand tools such as pliers and screwdrivers are also available.

Dewalt power tools, including a power drill, sander, jig saw, and multi tool are ready to be checked out. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Tools added to Santa Barbara Public Library’s Library of Things, now available for check out. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Sewing machines have been available for check out, and now more kitchen appliances have been added like a kitchen aid mixer and an ice cream maker. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Bike tools, like a stand, patch kits, and additional pumps have also been added to the library. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

The library also received more items for fixing bicycles, such as a bike stand, patch kits, and more bike pumps. For vehicle owners, there is a vehicle diagnostics computer which can read warning codes and help to determine what needs fixing.

Gardeners now have the ability to check out a fruit picker, gardening tools, kneeling pads, and pruning shears, and those who are about to ramp up their baking for the holidays can check out a KitchenAid stand mixer or an ice cream maker.

The library asks that when returning items, make sure they are clean and on time. Some items available for checkout, such as the sander or jigsaw, will require people to purchase the appropriate sanding pads and blades.

These items are free to check out to anyone with a SBPL card or who have a California ID and would like to sign up for a free library card.