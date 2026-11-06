Actor, Humanitarian Kevin Costner Joins ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray for an Evening Highlighting Lifesaving Work in Chad, Nepal, Gaza and the U.S

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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (November 6, 2026) — ShelterBox USA raised more than $175,000 to provide emergency shelter and essential supplies to families displaced by disasters and conflict during its annual virtual benefit, An Evening to Experience ShelterBox, held Thursday, November 5.

The event featured powerful firsthand stories from the frontlines of some of the world’s most challenging humanitarian emergencies, along with a surprise appearance by Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner, who joined ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray to champion the organization’s lifesaving mission.

A longtime advocate for first responders and disaster preparedness, Costner has used his voice and platform to raise awareness of ShelterBox’s work, helping shine a light on families experiencing the worst days of their lives. His surprise appearance underscored the power of using one’s influence to inspire compassion and meaningful action.

“If you are doing okay, know that there are lots of people who are not doing so well,” Costner said. “ShelterBox is situated to address that need in the world without hesitation.”

ShelterBox has aided 3.2 million people in 100 countries.

“Kevin understands the importance of showing up for people when they need it most,” said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA. “Whether advocating for first responders here at home or helping us bring attention to families displaced by disasters and conflict around the world, he has generously used his voice and platform to make a difference. We are incredibly grateful for his friendship and support.”

Bringing Humanitarian Crises to Life

The virtual event transported viewers to the frontlines of ShelterBox’s humanitarian response efforts, sharing deeply personal stories of families rebuilding their lives amid extraordinary challenges.

In Gaza, viewers heard from families navigating the devastating consequences of prolonged conflict and displacement.

In Chad, the program highlighted ShelterBox’s work supporting Sudanese refugees who have fled across the border, escaping one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. With millions displaced by the war in Sudan, emergency shelter and essential household supplies remain critical to helping families find safety and dignity.

The evening also featured ShelterBox’s response to devastating flooding in Nepal, demonstrating the importance of providing shelter and essential supplies to families who have lost their homes.

Closer to home, ShelterBox highlighted the expansion of its domestic disaster response efforts, strengthening its ability to support communities across the United States following catastrophic emergencies.

A Community United by Compassion

The event brought together donors, volunteers, humanitarian advocates, and supporters from across the country, raising critical funds to help ShelterBox respond to emergencies wherever families are forced from their homes.

“Behind every disaster headline is a family whose life has been turned upside down,” Murray said. “Last night, we had the privilege of bringing our supporters closer to the people we serve and showing what their generosity makes possible. Raising more than $175,000 is an extraordinary demonstration of compassion and a reminder that even in the world’s darkest moments, humanity shows up. I couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who made this evening possible.”

“At ShelterBox, we believe no family should be left without shelter when disaster strikes or conflict forces them from their home. Every day, our teams are working in some of the world’s most challenging environments, reaching families who have lost nearly everything. Whether it’s a family fleeing war in Sudan, a mother protecting her children in Gaza, or a community devastated by disaster here at home, our mission is the same: to provide shelter, dignity, and hope when people need it most. The generosity we witnessed last night is what makes this lifesaving work possible.”

Funds raised will support ShelterBox’s mission to provide emergency shelter and essential household supplies, helping families recover from disasters and conflict with greater safety, dignity, and hope.

About ShelterBox USA

ShelterBox USA is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides emergency shelter and essential supplies to families displaced by disasters and conflict around the world. Working alongside local partners, ShelterBox delivers tailored assistance, including tents, shelter kits, blankets, solar lights, water filters, and other essential items, helping families take their first steps toward recovery.

ShelterBox USA is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.