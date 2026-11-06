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Toddler Hit by Car on Santa Barbara’s State Street Is ‘Out of the Woods,’ Her Family Says

Three-Year-Old Girl Is on Long Road to Recovery After Spending Weeks in Pediatric ICU

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Fri Nov 06, 2026 | 3:42pm
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The 3-year-old girl was hit by a sedan while she was crossing State Street with her family near MacKenzie Park on October 18. | Credit: Google Maps

The 3-year-old girl who was seriously injured after being hit by a car while crossing a State Street crosswalk in October is “out of the woods,” according to her family in an update on their GoFundMe

Although there is still a long road to recovery, Ava has made it out of the acute stages of her injuries and has made “meaningful strides over the last few days and is beginning to respond more to us and the world around her,” according to her parents. 

Ava was hit by a sedan while she was crossing State Street near MacKenzie Park on October 18. She was in a crosswalk and with her family when she was struck. 

Her injuries were so substantial that she had to be airlifted to a hospital in Los Angeles, where she spent two weeks in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. She is expected to graduate to inpatient rehabilitation at a pediatric facility attached to the hospital where she has been receiving care. 

“She’s still very much in the early, early stages of recovery: learning how to do everything all over again,” said her family.

The family said that donations and support from their community has “carried us through some of the most difficult days of our lives,” and that they “are incredibly thankful to have so many people walking alongside us.” 

Sat Nov 07, 2026 | 04:14am
https://www.independent.com/2026/11/06/toddler-hit-by-car-on-santa-barbaras-state-street-is-out-of-the-woods-her-family-says/

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