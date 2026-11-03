November 2026 Midterm Election
Results in Santa Barbara County
By Indy Staff | November 3, 2026
It’s the November 2026 midterm election, and we’ll be using this page to deliver results for some key local, state, and national races, as well as statewide propositions.
Polls close at 8 p.m., and initial results will be released soon after and updated throughout the night on this page. Our reporters are out getting the election-night scoop, so check back later tonight at Independent.com for our report on who’s winning, who’s losing, and what they said. While races with wide margins could be decided tonight, final counts on tighter races might not be decided for days to come.
For the latest, most complete local election results, including races and measures not included here, visit the County of Santa Barbara’s Election Results page here. Results for state and federal races and state propositions included below are updated live by the California Office of the Secretary of State.
REGIONAL
Reporting Time: Tue., Nov. 3, 2026, 11 p.m.
Mail Votes: 75,300
Poll Votes: 2,209
Total Cards Cast: 154,838
Total Votes Processed: 77,509
Total Registered Voters: 249,802
Turnout: 31.03%
Mayor, City of Santa Barbara
Eric Friedman: 8,803 (47.02%)
Kristen Sneddon: 8,370 (44.71%)
Wendy Sims-Moten: 1,031 (5.51%)
Matt Kilrain: 443 (2.37%)
Councilmember District 4, City of Santa Barbara
Devon Wardlow: 2,506 (51.65%)
Monte Wilson: 1,231 (25.37%)
Genevieve Taft-Vazquez: 682 (14.06%)
Jason Dominguez: 426 (8.78%)
Councilmember District 5, City of Santa Barbara
Ian Baucke: 2,409 (62.54%)
Cevin Cathell: 1,027 (26.66%)
James Zurlinden: 395 (10.25%)
Councilmember District 6, City of Santa Barbara
Gabe Escobedo: 1,657 (69.36%)
Alexander Stoeber: 280 (11.72%)
Jason Carlton: 273 (11.43%)
Anabelle Lehne: 167 (6.99%)
Santa Barbara Unified School District, Trustee Area 1
Jacqueline (Inda) Karlsen: 2,959 (64.41%)
Mark Philibosian: 1,613 (35.11%)
Santa Barbara Unified School District, Trustee Area 4
Valerie Amparan: 888 (41.81%)
Rose Muñoz: 865 (40.73%)
Kevin Thomas Guay: 353 (16.62%)
County Supervisor, 5th District
Ricardo Valencia: 2,707 (50.65%)
Maribel Aguilera: 2,611 (48.85%)
Councilmember District 1, City of Goleta
Luz Reyes-Martín: 1,670 (68.98%)
Rollin Gartzke: 741 (30.61%)
Councilmember District 2, City of Goleta
James Kyriaco: 624 (58.48 %)
Phebe Mansur: 442 (41.42%)
Mayor, City of Lompoc
Jeremy Ball: 2,971 (61.01%)
James Mosby: 1,869 (38.38%)
Councilmember District 2, City of Lompoc
Victor Vega: 390 (51.45%)
Sharlameigne Segovia: 365 (48.15%)
Councilmember District 3, City of Lompoc
Sarah Anne Read: 816 (62.82%)
Nick Gonzales: 475 (36.57%)
Mayor, City of Buellton
David Silva: 763 (64.66%)
Dave King: 420 (35.47%)
Councilmember District 1, City of Buellton
Billy Silvola: 258 (53.65%)
Mark Williams: 232 (47.35%)
Measure H2026 (Allan Hancock Joint Community College District Affordable Higher Education)
Yes: 16,844 (56.28%)
No: 13,085 (43.72%)
FEDERAL + STATE
U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Santa Barbara County Results
Reporting: 92.8% (218 of 235) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:11 a.m.
Salud Carbajal: 54,506 ( 66.9%)
Bob Smith: 26,963 ( 33.1%)
U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Districtwide Results
Reporting: 76.7% (481 of 627) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Salud Carbajal: 102,015 ( 66.3%)
Bob Smith: 51,785 ( 33.7%)
State Assembly District 37 – Santa Barbara County Results
Reporting: 92.8% (218 of 235) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:11 a.m.
Gregg Hart: 54,527 ( 67.5%)
Sari Domingues: 26,206 ( 32.5%)
State Assembly District 37 – Districtwide Results
Reporting: 89.1% (221 of 248) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Gregg Hart: 58,190 ( 66.7%)
Sari Domingues: 29,085 ( 33.3%)
Governor – Santa Barbara County Results
Reporting: 92.8% (218 of 235) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:11 a.m.
Xavier Becerra: 54,147 ( 65.9%)
Steve Hilton: 28,017 ( 34.1%)
Governor – Statewide Results
Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Xavier Becerra: 4,581,894 ( 64.1%)
Steve Hilton: 2,560,580 ( 35.9%)
Lieutenant Governor – Statewide Results
Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Fiona Ma: 4,517,331 ( 64.0%)
Gloria Romero: 2,540,320 ( 36.0%)
Secretary of State – Statewide Results
Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Shirley N. Weber: 4,570,195 ( 64.8%)
Donald P. (Don) Wagner: 2,479,890 ( 35.2%)
Controller – Statewide Results
Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Malia M. Cohen: 4,486,902 ( 63.9%)
Herb W Morgan: 2,532,380 ( 36.1%)
Treasurer – Statewide Results
Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Eleni Kounalakis: 4,500,857 ( 64.1%)
Jennifer Hawks: 2,517,188 ( 35.9%)
Attorney General – Statewide Results
Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Rob Bonta: 4,506,603 ( 63.9%)
Michael E. Gates: 2,543,072 ( 36.1%)
Insurance Commissioner – Statewide Results
Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Ben Allen: 2,949,928 ( 48.4%)
Jane Kim: 3,143,765 ( 51.6%)
Supreme Court Justice – Statewide Results
Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Superintendent of Public Instruction – Statewide Results
Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Richard Barrera: 3,488,408 ( 57.3%)
Sonja Shaw: 2,597,032 ( 42.7%)
Board of Equalization District 2 – Districtwide Results
Reporting: 85.8% (5,625 of 6,558) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Sally J. Lieber: 948,143 ( 60.2%)
John Pimentel: 627,287 ( 39.8%)
Ballot Measures – Statewide Results
Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.
Prop. 01: Authorizes Bonds For Housing Affordability Programs. Legislative Statute.
Yes: 4,105,823 ( 59.1%)
No: 2,840,244 ( 40.9%)
Prop. 02: Increases State's Rainy Day Fund. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
Yes: 4,131,388 ( 59.5%)
No: 2,810,147 ( 40.5%)
Prop. 03: Provides Permanent Funding For Schools And Health Care By Extending Existing Tax On High Incomes. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.
Yes: 4,093,276 ( 58.5%)
No: 2,903,488 ( 41.5%)
Prop. 04: Repeals Prohibition Against Public Funding Of Election Campaigns. Legislative Statute.
Yes: 3,277,320 ( 47.8%)
No: 3,583,007 ( 52.2%)
Prop. 05: Changes Recall Election Process For Statewide Officers. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
Yes: 3,383,119 ( 50.1%)
No: 3,364,471 ( 49.9%)
Prop. 37: Creates Loan Program For Middle-Income Buyers Of Qualified New Homes. Initiative Statute.
Yes: 4,199,675 ( 60.8%)
No: 2,713,246 ( 39.2%)
Prop. 38: Authorizes Bonds For Immunology Medical Research. Initiative Statute.
Yes: 3,900,597 ( 56.2%)
No: 3,035,825 ( 43.8%)
Prop. 39: Prohibits Citizens From Voting Unless They Present Government-Issued Identification. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.
Yes: 2,892,728 ( 41.1%)
No: 4,148,860 ( 58.9%)
Prop. 40: Imposes One-Time Tax On Certain Taxpayers. Initiative Constitutional Amendment And Statute.
Yes: 3,076,959 ( 43.7%)
No: 3,970,394 ( 56.3%)
Prop. 41: Prohibits New State Taxes That Exclude Revenues From State Spending Limit. Requires Audits For New State Special Taxes. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.
Yes: 3,308,483 ( 47.8%)
No: 3,617,859 ( 52.2%)
Prop. 42: Prohibits New State Personal Property Taxes And Certain Retroactive State Taxes. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.
Yes: 3,822,988 ( 54.7%)
No: 3,170,393 ( 45.3%)
Prop. 43: Limits Voters' Ability To Raise Revenues For Local Government Services. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
Yes: 3,127,418 ( 45.4%)
No: 3,763,031 ( 54.6%)
Prop. 44: Requires Community Health Clinics Spend 90% Of Revenue On Program Services. Initiative Statute.
Yes: 1,223,771 ( 17.8%)
No: 5,656,378 ( 82.2%)
Prop. 45: Modifies Environmental Review For Certain Projects. Initiative Statute.
Yes: 3,149,067 ( 45.9%)
No: 3,710,488 ( 54.1%)
You must be logged in to post a comment.