November 2026 Midterm Election

Results in Santa Barbara County

By Indy Staff | November 3, 2026

Sorted ballots waiting to be sent for signature verification | Credit: Elaine Sanders

It’s the November 2026 midterm election, and we’ll be using this page to deliver results for some key local, state, and national races, as well as statewide propositions.

Polls close at 8 p.m., and initial results will be released soon after and updated throughout the night on this page. Our reporters are out getting the election-night scoop, so check back later tonight at Independent.com for our report on who’s winning, who’s losing, and what they said. While races with wide margins could be decided tonight, final counts on tighter races might not be decided for days to come.

For the latest, most complete local election results, including races and measures not included here, visit the County of Santa Barbara’s Election Results page here. Results for state and federal races and state propositions included below are updated live by the California Office of the Secretary of State.



REGIONAL

Reporting Time: Tue., Nov. 3, 2026, 11 p.m.

Mail Votes: 75,300

Poll Votes: 2,209

Total Cards Cast: 154,838

Total Votes Processed: 77,509

Total Registered Voters: 249,802

Turnout: 31.03%

Mayor, City of Santa Barbara

Eric Friedman: 8,803 (47.02%)

Kristen Sneddon: 8,370 (44.71%)

Wendy Sims-Moten: 1,031 (5.51%)

Matt Kilrain: 443 (2.37%)



Councilmember District 4, City of Santa Barbara

Devon Wardlow: 2,506 (51.65%)

Monte Wilson: 1,231 (25.37%)

Genevieve Taft-Vazquez: 682 (14.06%)

Jason Dominguez: 426 (8.78%)

Councilmember District 5, City of Santa Barbara

Ian Baucke: 2,409 (62.54%)

Cevin Cathell: 1,027 (26.66%)

James Zurlinden: 395 (10.25%)



Councilmember District 6, City of Santa Barbara

Gabe Escobedo: 1,657 (69.36%)

Alexander Stoeber: 280 (11.72%)

Jason Carlton: 273 (11.43%)

Anabelle Lehne: 167 (6.99%)



Santa Barbara Unified School District, Trustee Area 1

Jacqueline (Inda) Karlsen: 2,959 (64.41%)

Mark Philibosian: 1,613 (35.11%)

Santa Barbara Unified School District, Trustee Area 4

Valerie Amparan: 888 (41.81%)

Rose Muñoz: 865 (40.73%)

Kevin Thomas Guay: 353 (16.62%)



County Supervisor, 5th District

Ricardo Valencia: 2,707 (50.65%)

Maribel Aguilera: 2,611 (48.85%)

Councilmember District 1, City of Goleta

Luz Reyes-Martín: 1,670 (68.98%)

Rollin Gartzke: 741 (30.61%)

Councilmember District 2, City of Goleta

James Kyriaco: 624 (58.48 %)

Phebe Mansur: 442 (41.42%)

Mayor, City of Lompoc

Jeremy Ball: 2,971 (61.01%)

James Mosby: 1,869 (38.38%)

Councilmember District 2, City of Lompoc

Victor Vega: 390 (51.45%)

Sharlameigne Segovia: 365 (48.15%)

Councilmember District 3, City of Lompoc

Sarah Anne Read: 816 (62.82%)

Nick Gonzales: 475 (36.57%)

Mayor, City of Buellton

David Silva: 763 (64.66%)

Dave King: 420 (35.47%)

Councilmember District 1, City of Buellton

Billy Silvola: 258 (53.65%)

Mark Williams: 232 (47.35%)

Measure H2026 (Allan Hancock Joint Community College District Affordable Higher Education)

Yes: 16,844 (56.28%)

No: 13,085 (43.72%)

FEDERAL + STATE

U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 92.8% (218 of 235) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:11 a.m.

Salud Carbajal: 54,506 ( 66.9%)

Bob Smith: 26,963 ( 33.1%)



U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 76.7% (481 of 627) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Salud Carbajal: 102,015 ( 66.3%)

Bob Smith: 51,785 ( 33.7%)



State Assembly District 37 – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 92.8% (218 of 235) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:11 a.m.

Gregg Hart: 54,527 ( 67.5%)

Sari Domingues: 26,206 ( 32.5%)



State Assembly District 37 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 89.1% (221 of 248) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Gregg Hart: 58,190 ( 66.7%)

Sari Domingues: 29,085 ( 33.3%)



Governor – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 92.8% (218 of 235) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:11 a.m.

Xavier Becerra: 54,147 ( 65.9%)

Steve Hilton: 28,017 ( 34.1%)



Governor – Statewide Results

Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Xavier Becerra: 4,581,894 ( 64.1%)

Steve Hilton: 2,560,580 ( 35.9%)



Lieutenant Governor – Statewide Results

Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Fiona Ma: 4,517,331 ( 64.0%)

Gloria Romero: 2,540,320 ( 36.0%)



Secretary of State – Statewide Results

Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Shirley N. Weber: 4,570,195 ( 64.8%)

Donald P. (Don) Wagner: 2,479,890 ( 35.2%)



Controller – Statewide Results

Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Malia M. Cohen: 4,486,902 ( 63.9%)

Herb W Morgan: 2,532,380 ( 36.1%)



Treasurer – Statewide Results

Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Eleni Kounalakis: 4,500,857 ( 64.1%)

Jennifer Hawks: 2,517,188 ( 35.9%)



Attorney General – Statewide Results

Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Rob Bonta: 4,506,603 ( 63.9%)

Michael E. Gates: 2,543,072 ( 36.1%)



Insurance Commissioner – Statewide Results

Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Ben Allen: 2,949,928 ( 48.4%)

Jane Kim: 3,143,765 ( 51.6%)



Supreme Court Justice – Statewide Results

Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Superintendent of Public Instruction – Statewide Results

Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Richard Barrera: 3,488,408 ( 57.3%)

Sonja Shaw: 2,597,032 ( 42.7%)



Board of Equalization District 2 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 85.8% (5,625 of 6,558) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Sally J. Lieber: 948,143 ( 60.2%)

John Pimentel: 627,287 ( 39.8%)



Ballot Measures – Statewide Results

Reporting: 83.1% (19,824 of 23,860) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 4, 2026, 12:13 a.m.

Prop. 01: Authorizes Bonds For Housing Affordability Programs. Legislative Statute.

Yes: 4,105,823 ( 59.1%)

No: 2,840,244 ( 40.9%)

Prop. 02: Increases State's Rainy Day Fund. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.

Yes: 4,131,388 ( 59.5%)

No: 2,810,147 ( 40.5%)

Prop. 03: Provides Permanent Funding For Schools And Health Care By Extending Existing Tax On High Incomes. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.

Yes: 4,093,276 ( 58.5%)

No: 2,903,488 ( 41.5%)

Prop. 04: Repeals Prohibition Against Public Funding Of Election Campaigns. Legislative Statute.

Yes: 3,277,320 ( 47.8%)

No: 3,583,007 ( 52.2%)

Prop. 05: Changes Recall Election Process For Statewide Officers. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.

Yes: 3,383,119 ( 50.1%)

No: 3,364,471 ( 49.9%)

Prop. 37: Creates Loan Program For Middle-Income Buyers Of Qualified New Homes. Initiative Statute.

Yes: 4,199,675 ( 60.8%)

No: 2,713,246 ( 39.2%)

Prop. 38: Authorizes Bonds For Immunology Medical Research. Initiative Statute.

Yes: 3,900,597 ( 56.2%)

No: 3,035,825 ( 43.8%)

Prop. 39: Prohibits Citizens From Voting Unless They Present Government-Issued Identification. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.

Yes: 2,892,728 ( 41.1%)

No: 4,148,860 ( 58.9%)

Prop. 40: Imposes One-Time Tax On Certain Taxpayers. Initiative Constitutional Amendment And Statute.

Yes: 3,076,959 ( 43.7%)

No: 3,970,394 ( 56.3%)

Prop. 41: Prohibits New State Taxes That Exclude Revenues From State Spending Limit. Requires Audits For New State Special Taxes. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.

Yes: 3,308,483 ( 47.8%)

No: 3,617,859 ( 52.2%)

Prop. 42: Prohibits New State Personal Property Taxes And Certain Retroactive State Taxes. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.

Yes: 3,822,988 ( 54.7%)

No: 3,170,393 ( 45.3%)

Prop. 43: Limits Voters' Ability To Raise Revenues For Local Government Services. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.

Yes: 3,127,418 ( 45.4%)

No: 3,763,031 ( 54.6%)

Prop. 44: Requires Community Health Clinics Spend 90% Of Revenue On Program Services. Initiative Statute.

Yes: 1,223,771 ( 17.8%)

No: 5,656,378 ( 82.2%)

Prop. 45: Modifies Environmental Review For Certain Projects. Initiative Statute.

Yes: 3,149,067 ( 45.9%)

No: 3,710,488 ( 54.1%)