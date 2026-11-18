In the end, the race for the 5th District seat on Santa Barbara County’s Board of Supervisors wasn’t nearly as tight as expected. Ricardo Valencia, the outspokenly progressive high school teacher from Santa Maria, beat his rival — two-term Santa Maria City Councilmember Maribel Aguilera — by more than 1,100 votes and 2 percentage points.

When Valencia is sworn onto the Board of Supervisors this January — replacing three-term supervisor Steve Lavagnino — he will be the first Democrat to represent the district since the mild-mannered Tom Urbanske stepped down after two terms in 2002.

Valencia, who also serves on the Santa Maria school board, dropped by the Board of Supervisors this Tuesday to show his face, introduce himself, and thank Lavagnino for his service and commitment to the district and the community. With Valencia’s victory—given a serious push by Big Blue Tsunami that defined the midterms — the board will skew more solidly and unequivocally blueish than it does now when it comes to criminal justice reform, tenants’ rights, oil and the environment, and the budget.

Fourth district supervisor Bob Nelson — now the board chair and soon to be its only and most skillful conservative — will find himself bereft of any obvious or immediate board allies.

Where Valencia wore his politics on his sleeve, his opponent, Aguilera, listed her party affiliation as declined to state but was generously if indirectly backed by oil interests, the Republican Party, and the usual coalition of business, farming, and public safety unions. Both Valencia and Aguilera highlighted their immigrant roots, their ties to the community, and the economic struggles they had to fight to overcome.