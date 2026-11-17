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Sacramento, Calif. – The vast majority of ballots for the November 3, 2026, General Election must be counted by today as part of a key deadline requiring counties to finish counting all ballots and release the vote count for those ballots on or before the 13th day following the election.

Elections Code section 15307, which became effective January 1, 2026, established the new rule and deadline for counting ballots; it applies to all elections. Certain ballot types that require additional processing and do not fall under this requirement include provisional ballots, conditional voter registration ballots, signature cure ballots, ballots requiring duplication, ballots forwarded from other counties, and ballots (postmarked on or before November 3) received after Saturday, November 7 (E+4).

California county elections officials have 30 days from Election Day to process their remaining ballots. The frequency of updated results will vary based on the size of each county and the process each county elections office uses to tally and report votes.

Unofficial election results can be tracked here.

Unofficial county updates of the number of outstanding ballots that still need to be processed during the official canvass can be viewed on the Unprocessed Ballots Status webpage.

State law requires county elections officials to report final official results to the Secretary of State by December 4th. The Secretary of State has until December 11th to certify the results of the election.

More information about the official cavass process in California can be found here.

BALLOT CURING REMINDER: Every eligible vote matters! Simple errors such as a missing or mismatched signature on a Vote by Mail Ballot envelope can prevent a ballot from being counted. County election officials will reach out via phone, email and/or mail to let voters cure their signature. It is important voters respond to this correspondence in a timely manner so that their ballot can be counted.