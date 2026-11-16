Starting in January 2027, the Santa Barbara City Council will take on a noticeably younger, more progressive identity following the results of the recent election, in which city voters selected three new district representatives — Devon Wardlow, Ian Baucke, and Gabe Escobedo — to join the council alongside current current councilmember and soon-to-be Mayor Kristen Sneddon, who secured the head seat in a razor-thin mayoral race.

Mayor Elect Kristen Sneddon joined a community event at Ortega Park celebrating Santa Barbara’s election winners. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Mayor-Elect Sneddon’s win over fellow councilmember Eric Friedman — which began with Friedman in the lead on Election Night before Sneddon pulled ahead in the late vote counts — made it a full four-race sweep for city candidates endorsed by the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party. The election of four progressive Democrats was seen by election experts as the local manifestation of the nationwide Blue Tsunami, and also marks a shift in city leadership that tips the scales in favor of tenant protections and a pedestrian-first downtown corridor.

The newly elected candidates will join the council with two similarly progressive councilmembers, Wendy Santamaria and Oscar Gutierrez, and the more moderately minded Mike Jordan. Jordan would remain as the only councilmember who voted against the rent stabilization ordinance, creating a potential six-vote majority on an issue that previously survived by a 4-3 margin throughout the protracted planning process.

While the rent stabilization ordinance is the subject of a referendum launched by property owners hoping to send the matter to the ballot (the referendum is currently in the certification process), the newly elected council will likely build on the foundation laid by Sneddon, Santamaria, Gutierrez, and outgoing councilmember Meagan Harmon, who laid the groundwork for a citywide rent cap policy that tenant advocates had been pushing for years.

The newly elected council will also mark the first time in history that Santa Barbara has three Latino representatives at the same time. This could prove to be a factor when it comes to providing support to Latino residents and protecting immigrants in the face of increased ICE activity in the community.

On Saturday, community members and organizations, including S.B. Resiste and Unidos 805, hosted a celebration at Ortega Park for the newly elected representatives, gathering at the park’s Welcome House for cake and some short remarks from the incoming council.

At the celebration, Sneddon, who held a bouquet of flowers while speaking, thanked the supporters who showed up throughout the campaign process. Her campaign relied on lots of canvassing and support from community organizations to get the edge over Friedman, who raised much more money and earned the support of the city’s business and real estate groups.

Councilmember Elect Gabe Escobedo celebrates with community members at Ortega Park. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Sneddon said “Santa Barbara is ready” for “the new direction” that the City Council is headed toward. “I have so much gratitude for all of you, and so much excitement for what’s to come,” she said.

Sneddon’s 1.6 percent advantage in the mayoral race proved to be just enough to secure the seat over Friedman, but each of the other City Council winners enjoyed comfortable wins in their respective districts. Wardlow won District 4 with 50.32 percent of the vote; Baucke won District 5 with 62.75 percent; and Escobedo was the biggest winner, taking District 6 with 69.98 percent.

At Ortega Park, Escobedo said this latest achievement made him look back at the progress that the city’s tenant and housing advocates have made over the past several years, pushing the needle at City Hall and in the community.

“The idea of things like rent stabilization, or tenant protections, or protecting working-class people, were so far-fetched. It wasn’t politically possible,” Escobedo said. “This is a reality now. And that’s because all of you — and so many people that aren’t here, aren’t in the community anymore because they couldn’t afford to live here. That’s their work, too. This is generational work.”

Escobedo said he is looking forward to joining the council in January and continuing the work with his new colleagues and Mayor-Elect Sneddon.

“This is just an opportunity, and now we need to make that opportunity a reality,” Escobedo said. “We have the council to do it, and we have the leadership from Kristen Sneddon — I know she’s gonna be an amazing mayor.”