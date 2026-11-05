Doublewide Kings and Santa Barbara Symphony Reunite For A Musical Trip

Some collaborations are worth repeating. For the Doublewide Kings and the Santa Barbara Symphony, that means another trip through the music of the 1960s and ’70s.

The Santa Barbara rock band reunites with the orchestra, led by Music and Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti, for Psychedelic Symphony 2: Take Another Trip at the Granada Theatre on Saturday, November 7. This year marks their fourth appearance together at the venue, following last year’s sold-out show.

Psychedelic Symphony, November 8, 2025 at the Granada with the Doublewide Kings and the Santa Barbara Symphony | Photo: Steve Kennedy

The performance returns with a fresh set list. The lineup remains a surprise, but the Granada alluded to Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison; an appearance by vocalist Miriam Dance; and the premiere of an original ’60s-inspired Doublewide Kings song.

The show is presented by the Granada and Earl Minnis. The evening will include enticing visuals and a costume contest for concertgoers who want to reach into the back of their closets and dust off their bell-bottoms. To enter, purchase a ticket to the show, wear your grooviest costume, visit the 360 Photo Booth in the McCune Founders Room either before the show or at intermission, and get tagged on their Instagram (with the help of the Granada team). The winner will be announced on Monday, November 9, and will receive a Night on the Town, including dinner and tickets to an upcoming Granada show.

The show will take place on Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. Click here for tickets.