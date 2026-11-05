Walking down Canon Perdido on a recent chilly fall night, I wasn’t sure if I was passing another restaurant or a Hobbit’s shire. With the sounds of fiddles streaming out and a warm glow lighting it from within, The Blue Owl, the Asian-inspired fusion restaurant, had transformed into a cozy, mystical lair of sorts. This musical magic trick is orchestrated every second and fourth Thursday of the month by local mandolin player Danny Elkin, who gathers together folks of all ages for the “Blue Owl Bluegrass Jam.”

The Blue Owl Bluegrass jam | Photo: Rebecca Horrigan

People of all ages are welcome to bring their instrument to join the band du jour or simply grab a bite or a drink and enjoy the free live music from 6 to 8 p.m. Elkin is a founding member of the Santa Barbara bluegrass group Salty Strings, which formed in 2018 and gained traction with their epic sunset pop-up shows at the Douglas Preserve. They now play at concerts and events throughout S.B. Music has always been a throughline in the life of Elkin, who also works as a climate science and communication specialist. The music-loving scientist moved to Colorado for a few years, and when he moved back to Santa Barbara in early 2025, he knew he wanted to bring back the same type of communal jam sessions he saw happening in Colorado. When he pitched the idea to the owner of The Blue Owl, Nadia Ajlouni, she was fully supportive, and they had their first jam in January of 2025. They have been playing steadily since, drawing large and consistent crowds.

“I love this music, and I’ve seen how happy it makes people,” Elkin said. “I initially started the bimonthly pick to find other musicians and bluegrass players in town. Since it’s such a small town, I figured something like this would draw them out. Our email list is now well over 100 musicians,” Elkin said.

The night I got to enjoy their sweet sounds, players just kept showing up, and I was struck by the easy inclusivity with which Elkin welcomed each new prospective jammer walking through the door, warmly chiming in, “Pull up a chair!” I was also struck by how smoothly this huge group of people played together without having a typical rehearsal as a whole.

“It’s mostly bluegrass songs, although people will throw out other songs that work with the acoustic instruments, such as those from John Prine, Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead etc.,” Elkin explained of the approachable set list. “There is a special formula to bluegrass music that makes learning these songs somewhat easy for those with any sort of background in music theory.”

The Blue Owl Bluegrass jam | Photo: Rebecca Horrigan

The jam’s special blend of friendly energy and dedicated consistency has yielded a loyal following with more than 20 musicians showing up each week to sing or play along.

“It’s a great mix of beginners and serious pickers and everywhere in between,” Elkin said. “We have a very welcoming scene with a lot of knowledge sharing across generations. Instruments range from guitars, mandolins, fiddles, harmonicas, banjos, Dobros, and even harps and accordions, and always a double bass.”

Attendees are so loyal that one of the regulars even wrote a bluegrass song called, “At the Blue Owl Jam,” which they’ll often close the night with.

Lots of happy faces at The Blue Owl Bluegrass jam | Photo: Rebecca Horrigan

Although I wasn’t playing with the band, the collective effervescence I felt just standing in the glow of these seasoned, happy musicians was contagious and brought me more peace than I could have ever expected to find on a random Thursday night downtown.

“It brings a lot of joy to a lot of people,” Elkin said. This tried-and-true recipe of live connection and community has stood the test of time and in today’s digital age is perhaps even more beneficial than ever.

The November Blue Owl Bluegrass jams are slated for Thursday, November 12 and Tuesday, November 24. It’s normally the second and fourth Thursday of the month, but they had to switch it up this time due to Thanksgiving.

See theblueowlsb.com.