The incidence of established ensembles flying without a conductor is less uncommon than in previous periods, but one of the trailblazers in the field has been the innately democratic Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, founded in 1972. The conductor-less phenom, though epitomized and seemingly branded by Orpheus, also extends to such respected ensembles as Academy of St. Martin in the Fields and the Australian Chamber Orchestra — both of which have graced Santa Barbara stages (the former returns to The Granada Theatre on March 14).

In other words, we are more or less accompanied to music making sans baton.

Perhaps fittingly, the Orpheus pays a return to Santa Barbara as the opening salvo of the new CAMA season of both internationally renowned orchestral and chamber music makers, on Wednesday, November 11, at The Granada Theatre. Orpheus’s program here gives a spotlight to a noted pianist who also no stranger to local venues, the ascending British-musician pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, in a program bolstered by Handel, Mozart, and Haydn, but also featuring a new piece written for the Orpheus, Katie Jenkins’s “Elixir of Life.”

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra | Photo: Neda Navaee

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra | Photo: Neda Navaee

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra | Photo: Neda Navaee

CAMA, leaning into its 108th season, has long been an indispensable cultural supply source in town, a lifeline to artists and orchestras ranking in the upper echelon of the world’s classical music scene. Although programming often taps into international touring orchestras, the 2026-27 roster in the “International Series” seems to make a point of proudly showcasing work from our shores with lofty reputations far beyond these shores.

We will get our annual and very welcome visit from the Los Angeles Philharmonic (April 30, conducted by Paavo Järvi), also hear from the San Francisco Symphony (April 17), Minnesota Orchestra (February 7, led by Thomas Søndergård), and the aforementioned Academy of St Martin in the Fields (March 14, with pianist/composer Conrad Tao in tow).

Isata Kanneh-Mason | Photo: John Davis

Among the prized chamber music-geared “Master Series” artists, there are some local angles attached. The Juilliard String Quartet is next up on the CAMA calendar, on November 21, at the Lobero. Joining the Juilliard is respected pianist Simone Dinnerstein. Justly famed pianist Hélène Grimaud, at the Lobero on December 14, has a home in the heart of Santa Ynez.

Also, in the “Master Series” list are pianist Nikolai Lugansky (January 21) and violinist James Ehnes with pianist Orion Weiss (May 21).

All in all, CAMA once again gives Santa Barbara classical music lovers much to anticipate and mark calendars over. See camasb.org for more information.