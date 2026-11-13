Derek Harrison will join Michael Montenegro for an artist talk at MCASB on November 22. | Photo: Courtesy

Nearly a decade ago, consultant Michael Montenegro met artist Derek Harrison while visiting his art studio. Montenegro recalls being struck by Harrison’s technical skill. On November 22, their ongoing creative friendship will take the form of a public conversation at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB).

“Artist Talk: Derek Harrison — A Conversation on Art, Process, and Inspiration” presents the Santa Barbara painter together with Montenegro, who will moderate a discussion about his storied career, studio practice, and creative influences.

Harrison’s beginnings in art were unconventional. He began as a Colorado-native working tattoo artist before migrating to Santa Barbara to dedicate himself to classical oil painting. These influences continue to influence his painting style, which breaks the traditional fine-art mold.

Harrison’s paintings span across portraits, Western scenes, and classical technique compositions. His work was featured in Roger Durling’s previous Independent cover story, which explored Harrison’s career and his painting which was featured on last year’s Old Spanish Day’s poster: “The Spirit of Fiesta.”

Montenegro has watched Harrison’s career develop firsthand. Beyond modeling for him, Montenegro has also acted as a consultant for his historically driven pieces, and supported him through feedback as his audience has grown.

Presenting Harrison at MCASB offers an opportunity to introduce his work to a wider and more diverse audience beyond his typical gallery attendees. The event will be free and accessible. The event invites conversation about traditional craftsmanship and current cultural discourse.

The conversation will conclude with an open audience Q&A, offering rare insight into Harrison’s techniques, composition, and routines.

The talk will be held on Sunday, November 22, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at MCASB, at 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara. The conversation is free and open to the public. Seating is limited to 30 attendees, with standing room available; early arrival is recommended. For more information, visit here.