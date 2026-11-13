Dos Pueblos High School Unveils New Engineering Academy Building

After a years-long uphill battle to construct Dos Pueblos High School’s new engineering academy building, Santa Barbara Unified finally cut the ribbon on Thursday. But there were no big scissors. Instead, the method showed off the students’ chops: They built a laser to slice the ribbon in half, using a fog machine for dramatic effect.

Smoke billowed from the contraption as the ribbon fell to the ground, ceremoniously opening the 14,000-square-foot facility — although students moved in at the beginning of the school year.

[Click to expand] The ribbon to the new Virgil Elings Center for Creative Learning at Dos Pueblos High School was cut using a laser cutter put together by students. | Credit: Callie Fausey

The new Virgil Elings Center for Creative Learning gives students the space to design, build, and test complex projects. Inside, students use the Product Innovation and Design Lab to develop and display interactive exhibits.

On Thursday, students demonstrated some of these inventions. One was a game of red-light-green-light where players use joysticks to race cardboard characters up a hill, but are knocked back for running a red light.

The opening marked a major milestone for the school and district administration, who persevered through a dramatic construction process. Construction initially began in 2019, and was projected to be completed in 2022.

Inside Dos Pueblos High School’s new Virgil Elings Center for Creative Learning. | Credit: Callie Fausey

Students show off their red light green light game to interested attendees on Thursday. | Credit: Callie Fausey

However, that date came and went. COVID-19 complications, such as supply chain issues, put a wrench in the plans. Then, construction management company Telacu — contracted to build both the engineering lab and the school’s new media center (which opened in 2023) — faced significant delays. Construction flaws in the building led to flooding during past storms, thrusting the project into water-logged limbo.

The multi-million dollar facility had to be partially demolished in order to repair the damage and prevent further leaks, chief operating officer Steve Venz told the Independent in 2024. The process was “frustrating” and “maddening,” Venz told the DP student newspaper at the time.

On Thursday, Venz explained that the district had to work with Telacu’s bond company, and the district’s legal team, “to make sure that it was built properly, and it wouldn’t cost taxpayers additional dollars.”

Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy students Boden Koed and Isaac Yishak demonstrate their laser table. | Credit: Callie Fausey

The facility is part of a $17.7 million project to expand the school’s career technical education, which also includes the Virgil Elings Media and Communication Center. It was funded in part by a $7.2 million construction bond from 2016 and a $5 million facilities grant from the state. The rest was provided by the school’s Formative Foundation, including a $4 million endowment from philanthropist Virgil Elings.

It comes with a warranty, meaning it should be fully functional for the next 50 to 100 or more years, Venz said.

Venz said it’s a relief. “Everything has been resolved,” he said. “It’s glorious.”

That was something the students, staff, parents, Goleta officials, and district leaders in attendance could agree on. It was a long battle, but it was worth the wait.

“It really has been six years of trying to figure out, ‘How do we keep this vision going?’” said Amir Abo-Shaeer, who co-founded the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy (DPEA) with his wife, Emily Shaeer. “How do we keep our spirits up in the face of it?”

He said was overcome with excitement to see the facility finally finished. “I’m excited for our students,” he said. “It’s totally transformative.”

Abo-Shaeer said the academy — a four-year curriculum integrating engineering, manufacturing and product development — engages students in a meaningful way, giving them access to industry-standard equipment and facilities to “prepare them for the world of work.”

The academy started in 2002 with only 32 students out of what was basically a custodian’s closet, and has since grown into a mini-campus with 400 students annually.

Inside Dos Pueblos High School’s new Virgil Elings Center for Creative Learning. | Credit: Callie Fausey

The new facility joins the existing Elings Center for Engineering Education built in 2011, which includes a computer lab, machine shop, art and design classroom and physics lab. It adds more workshop space, a large computer lab, and gallery space for student projects. It will also host educational visits for local elementary school students.

“It was really rough, but we have a diamond now,” said Superintendent Hilda Maldonado. “Students, this investment belongs to you.”