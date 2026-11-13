“A riotous romp with a side of haggis,” according to Kirkus Reviews. Find out more about the latest book by Santa Barbara author Elizabeth Foscue (Boat Girl and Pest) when Chaucer’s Books hosts her for an author talk abouther latest novel, New Year’s Grieve, on Monday, November 16, at 6 p.m.

New Year’s Grieve is a country house mystery for fans of Truly Devious and Knives Out. When Jojo’s grandad is found dead at a winter family gathering, Jojo is determined to uncover the truth and find which of her horrible relatives is responsible, all while trying to avoid her maddening ex-boyfriend, who crashed the party.

Instead of spending her winter break healing her heart in the surf of the Pacific as she planned, Jojo is forced to attend her Grandad’s New Year’s birthday at his estate in the snowy North Carolina mountains — along with her whole horrible family, each one competing to be the most insufferable person at the dinner table.

But things are even worse than Jojo had feared when Fritz is there. Fritz, the childhood friend who broke her heart last summer, whom she’s sworn to loathe for all eternity. And, worst of all, he looks great in winter wear.

The trip takes a tragic turn when Grandad is found dead. No one else in the snowed-in house suspects foul play, but Jojo knows the truth: Someone here has committed a murder. Now, she just has to figure out who, and murder them back. And, because the universe hates her, she might need Fritz’s help.

Elizabeth Foscue will talk about her latest novel, New Year’s Grieve at Chaucer’s Books

(3321 State Street) on Monday, November 16, at 6 p.m. For more information, visit chaucersbooks.com.