When Mahri Kerley first opened Chaucer’s Books in 1974, women could not get their own credit cards. Nor, as the current Chaucer’s co-owner Jen Lemberger pointed out, could they open their own bank accounts.

Honoree Mahri Kerley and Poet Laureate George Yatchisin at the Santa Barbara Literary Champion Awards, November 23, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Times were so different then, as Santa Barbara Poet Laureate George Yatchisin said, “That was three years before the first personal computers really became viable, so forget your Kindles, your audiobooks; these things were a fantasy dream, right? But that’s when all of this started, and then Mahri rode the wave. Amazon, once they only sold books, another time hard to remember, opened up its internet shop in 1995. Earthling closed in 1998. Crown closed in 2001. Borders and Barnes & Noble beat each other into behemoth submission and closed in 2011. Granada Books made it for only two years.”

He continued, addressing a large crowd of friends and supporters who gathered at Chaucer’s on November 23 to honor Kerley as the Santa Barbara County Literary Champion for 2026: “This is a darn hard business, but look where you’re all standing, which is still standing. An inveterate reader herself, Mahri started in the book-selling business at her husband’s suggestion. He told her, ‘You already bought so many books, you might as well open a shop.’”

Indeed she did. First volunteering at what Kerley described as, “a little paperback bookstore called the ARK that was the original owner’s initials. His name was Allan R. Kelley. He was an old man. I think he was 62 and wanted to retire, and I thought, ‘oh, that’s interesting.’” She worked for free to figure out whether she wanted to go into the book biz, eventually buying the store (then located in Five Points Shopping Center), naming it Chaucer’s Books, rather than after herself, with the notion that the bookstore should be a place for the whole community, even from the start.

About six years later, when the large chain store Crown Books wanted to have a place in Five Points — there was a business connection to Thrifty Drug and that’s where the books would be delivered, said Kerley — and her landlord kicked her out to let Crown move in.

“I really wanted to be in Loreto Plaza,” said Kerley, giving a nod to her “great landlord,” Ed DeLoreto, who was in the audience. But there weren’t any openings, she explained. So she paid a dress store owner next to Harry’s Plaza Café to take over their lease. “And my customers helped me move; and they moved the whole damn store in half a day.”

“We used shopping carts to walk things down State Street,” said one of Kerley’s loyal patrons

“Later, I ended up trading places with a waterbed store,” said Kerley.

Honoree Mahri Kerley and Poet Laureate George Yatchisin at the Santa Barbara Literary Champion Awards, November 23, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Chaucer’s Books owners Jen Lemberger and Greg Feitt at the Santa Barbara Literary Champion Awards, November 23, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The 2025 Santa Barbara Literary Champion Peri Longo and S.B. County Office of Arts and Culture Executive Director Sarah York Rubin, November 23, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the guests at Chaucer’s Books to honor Mahri Kerley at the Santa Barbara Literary Champion Awards, November 23, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“The wall paper is still in the office,” laughed Lemberger.

“When I first started the store, I was well read, but at the same time, I obviously didn’t know everything. But when somebody would order a book, I’d order two copies. You know, okay, if one person wants it, somebody else is going to want one too,” said Kerley.

“The core of all arts are ideas, and so a place where thinkers can have independent thought and readers and writers can commune together is sacred,” said Executive Director of the Office of Arts and Culture Sarah York Rubin, in presenting the honors to Kerley. “I think the bookstore is the church to many, and it’s an honor to be here today to recognize Mahri for the years of love, work, kidneys, commitment that you have put in.”

Rubin continued, “I always love the Washington Post tagline ‘Democracy dies in darkness,’ and I think you have your torch bearers and your torch lighters. And I think that in Mahri, everyone knows that we have that. And I’m so grateful to you. I think we all are for lighting that torch, and to Jen and Greg [Feitt, the co-owner] for carrying it forward, and to Chaucer’s Bookstore for keeping the lights on.”

“As I say, I’ve always had my nose in the books, and I just figured that you know you’ve got to have a lot of books. So anyway, I thank everybody, and just need to add — wow,” said Kerley, who would soon be whisked off to the neighboring Harry’s Plaza Café where her friends could toast her further as the well-deserved Santa Barbara County Literary Champion.