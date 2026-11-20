A shared love of storytelling and dogs has inspired a grandmother and granddaughter to bring their three family dogs to life in a new children’s book just in time for the holiday season.

Poet and memoirist Diana Raab and her 10-year-old granddaughter, Lila del Valle, have just published Seppe and the Doggie Duo: The Adventures of Seppe and Friends, a picture book they co-wrote.

The book’s characters drew inspiration from close to home. Raab lives in Santa Barbara with her husband and their two dogs, Rumi and Pepper, while del Valle lives in Los Angeles with her dog Seppe.

The story follows their three dogs — Seppe, Rumi, and Pepper — as they embark on adventures together, stumble through playful mishaps, uncover hidden treasures, and find ways to brighten the day for others.

The book was a true collaboration, with Lila coming up with the title and dictating the story as her grandmother typed. “I have written over a dozen books, but I’d never co-authored one with a family member, and this is the book I am most proud of,” Raab said. “Also, the project inspired Lila to do more writing, and she said she already has a secret book idea she’s working on.”

Filled with humor, kindness, and teamwork, their book shows young readers the joy of exploring and celebrates how differences can bring people closer. “We brainstormed, traded ideas, and we met several times to edit the various drafts. I saw firsthand what a thoughtful and creative writer Lila is,” Raab said.

“Because Lila is naturally creative, she was so enthusiastic from the start. As a published writer for many decades, I’m in the habit of starting a project and finishing it. The challenge was that children don’t always think that way,” she said. “Sometimes she visited and wasn’t in the mood to work on the book, so I had to let it go and wait until I saw her again. I think she learned the importance of finishing what you start, and that we make each other’s ideas better.”

With its message of kindness and intergenerational backstory, Seppe and the Doggie Duo offers a story for animal-loving children, early readers, and grandparents looking for a book to share with their grandchildren.

Raab hopes the book encourages other grandparents to collaborate with their grandchildren. “I loved this so much that I am considering doing it with my other five grandchildren, but I’ll first have to gauge their interest,” she said. “This is a book about friendship, and connection, and the importance of showing up for one another.”

Raab and del Salle will celebrate their collaboration with a reading and signing at Godmothers Books (2280 Lillie Ave., Summerland) on Saturday, November 28, at 11 a.m. in the children’s section of the bookstore. For more information on the authors, visit dianaraab.com. For more information about the event, visit godmothers.com.