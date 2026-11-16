From November 19 to 20, a little piece of Edinburgh’s celebrated cocktail scene is making its way to Montecito, as Panda & Sons, ranked No. 34 on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, makes its California debut with a special residency at The Manor Bar at Rosewood Miramar Beach.

Panda & Sons | Photo: Courtesy

For Eliza Hoar, The Manor Bar’s Director of Bars, the collaboration is something of a dream come true. Having admired Panda & Sons founder Iain McPherson and his team for years, Hoar has long hoped to bring them to the resort. “They’re some of the most creative people in the industry, and I love that they’re always pushing to take things a step further,” said Hoar. “To be able to host them here, especially for their first time popping up in California, is really special for me and the whole team.”

Guests will have the opportunity to experience cocktails from Panda & Sons’ current Transcend menu, which showcases McPherson’s pioneering approach to texture and flavor. Known for his innovative freezing techniques, including sub-zero methods and cryo-mixology, McPherson transforms familiar cocktail ingredients into something entirely unexpected, incorporating elements such as alcoholic sorbets and ice creams.

“It’s a style of drink that’s hard to find anywhere else,” said Hoar, “so to be able to have those cocktails right here in The Manor Bar, without hopping on a plane to Edinburgh, is a pretty awesome moment.”

The Manor Bar | Photo: Courtesy

The Manor Bar | Photo: Courtesy

The collaboration comes during an especially exciting year for The Manor Bar, which has continued to build its reputation through a series of acclaimed international and domestic bar collaborations. And there’s more on the horizon. Hoar is also preparing to introduce a new cocktail menu inspired by the worlds of spies and detectives, drawing on everything from Sherlock Holmes to James Bond and even Scooby-Doo.

Panda & Sons | Photo: Courtesy

The inspiration, she explains, comes partly from her own love of detective fiction and partly from The Manor Bar itself. With its tucked-away setting, library-inspired interiors, and shelves filled with literary treasures — including an old edition of the complete Sherlock Holmes series — the bar already feels like the setting of a mystery novel.

Among the anticipated creations are a smoky Scotch-based cocktail inspired by The Hound of the Baskervilles, a bright green, apple-forward tequila drink served in a miniature Mystery Machine, and a cucumber and pink peppercorn martini inspired by the iconic Vesper from Casino Royale.

“That said, I didn’t want any drink to feel pandering or over-the-top,” said Hoar. “Every drink has a moment, but in a subtle, spy-like way.”

Panda & Sons will take over The Manor Bar on Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20, from 6 to 11 p.m. No reservations are required; walk-ins are welcome. On November 19, guests can also begin the evening with Whisky Tasting Under the Stars, a guided Scotch whisky tasting led by Hoar in the resort’s Chef’s Garden from 5 to 7 p.m.