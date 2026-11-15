A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at Velo Pro Cyclery on upper State Street, sending thick flames and acrid smoke from the windows of the popular bike shop.

First responders arrived at approximately 12:20 p.m. as nearby Whole Food shoppers stared wide-eyed at the unfolding incident. Hitchcock Way was quickly blocked off at State Street and Calle Real.

Next-door structures did not appear in imminent danger as firefighters worked fast to cut ventilation in the building and douse the flames.

Employees on the scene, sweaty and distraught, said everyone had escaped the business but that much of the inventory was lost as most of the bicycles were locked to their display racks.

Velo Pro was founded in 1984 and is a centerpiece of Santa Barbara’s cycling community. The shop offers repairs and sells road, mountain, and children’s bikes, along with e-bikes.

A City Fire spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

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