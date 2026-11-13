‘Miracle’ Pop-Up Christmas Bar at Pearl Social Is Back for a Sixth Year 

Miracle Pop-up at Peal Social | Photo: James & Jess

Pearl Social Cocktail Club puts on its festive best from November until January to bring Santa Barbara’s original Miracle at Pearl Social Cocktail Club. This Funk Zone cocktail bar is an annual holiday destination (this is year six) that attracts Christmas lovers near and far. Guests can expect the unexpected as Miracle unveils its over-the-top experience.

Miracle Bar is now open for business and will run daily through December 31. Closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day; reservations for parties of up to 12 people can be made on OpenTable. Miracle’s reservation-recommended experience is a must for every tinsel-loving, nostalgic Christmas fan.

In this Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting, guests can experience the festive season in a spectacular Christmas light, with kitschy holiday decor and a professionally developed cocktail menu like you’ve never sipped before. With merchandise — such as kooky Christmas collectible ceramic cocktail vessels — and yuletide cheer aplenty, this scene is something everyone in Santa Barbara has to see to believe.

The concept was born in 2014 when, on the advice of his mother, owner Greg Boehm decided to halt construction on what would become his new East Village cocktail bar, Mace, and transformed the unfinished space into a pop-up bar serving holiday-themed drinks among over-the-top Christmas decorations.

Miracle Pop-up at Peal Social | Photo: James & Jess

As crowds swarmed the N.Y.C. location, Boehm’s friends throughout the bar industry asked how they could recreate the holiday magic. The following year, Miracle expanded to four locations and in 2016, it went worldwide with pop-ups in Greece, Montreal, and Paris. Currently, Boehm and manager Joann Spiegel are pleased to expand the concept across the U.S., with pop-ups in Canada, Europe, Asia, and Central America.

This year, proceeds from reservation fees benefit United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, an organization dedicated to empowering local youth and helping young people reach their full potential and build brighter futures.

Last year’s special themed drinks at Miracle Pop-up at Peal Social | Photo: James & Jess

Festive drinks and food at Miracle Pop-up at Peal Social | Photo: James & Jess

Food is also available from Lucky Penny starting at 2 p.m. and from The Lark starting at 5 p.m. So that all guests can enjoy the experience, stay times are restricted to 90 minutes for parties of one to three people, one hour and 45 minutes for parties of four to six, and two hours for parties of eight to 12.

Miracle at Pearl Social is at the Funk Zone, inside Pearl Social Club (131 Anacapa St., Ste. B) through January 1, 2027 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day). Reservations are now live on OpenTable. For more information, visit pearlsocialsb.com.