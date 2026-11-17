Conservationists just purchased a small “gateway” to More Mesa, the open space consisting of more than 300 acres of coastal bluff in the Goleta Valley. It sews up a six-acre loose end in the mission to preserve the entire property.

Short trails snake through the area, connecting to the rest of More Mesa’s coastal open space, including a BMX park and Santa Barbara’s unofficial nude beach.

The purchase was announced at a press conference on Monday morning. Attendees, including Supervisor Roy Lee and Assemblymember Gregg Hart, huddled on a trail in the lower half of the property, standing amid the overgrowth of trees, grasses, and shrubs poking out of the mud.

A map of the six-acre “gateway property” at More Mesa. | Credit: Courtesy Foothills Forever

Longtime Santa Barbara residents Mike and Jerri Pollard sold the property to nonprofit Foothills Forever for $2,025,000 — below market value — because it just felt “right,” Jerri told Mike when he first pitched her the idea.

The Pollards are a friendly couple, with an easy-goingness to them that may come with aging in Santa Barbara, following past endeavors in property management and development.

Originally, after purchasing the property in 2011, they sought to develop it themselves, but deaths in their family occupied their time, and they were “exhausted,” Mike said. They decided it was not worth the effort at such a tumultuous time in their lives.

As the Pollards explored offloading the property, Supervisor Roy Lee called them up. Lee suggested donating the land to Foothills Forever. “I never thought of that,” Mike recounted. They didn’t need the money, Jerri told him. “It’s the way things should be,” Mike said.

“I think if more people did it, it’d make them feel better,” he added. “We really do feel good about it.”

During the conference, the Pollards learned about the property’s natural value: nine different tree species call the forest home, explained Wayne Ferren, Gateway Campaign Chair and Foothills Forever member.

“It’s small in acreage but great in value,” Ferren said.

The entrance to the “Gateway Trail” in the six-acre “gateway property” at More Mesa acquired by nonprofit Foothills Forever. | Credit: Callie Fausey

Endangered birds, such as the white-tailed kite, navigate the skies looking for prey. Half of the acreage is riparian habitat, and coyotes, bobcats, and black bears often pass through — using a wildlife corridor that connects the San Marcos Foothills to the Goleta Slough.

White tailed kites at More Mesa. | Credit: S. Clothier

It also holds significant cultural value for the Chumash and was once home to Chumash villages, said Marianne Parra, Foothills Forever co-president. As she read a spiritual land acknowledgement at the conference, a gust of wind knocked over the group’s poster boards. Wind, Parra said, is historically associated with Chumash ancestors making their presence known.

“Who woulda thunk it? It’s very special,” Mike Pollard said about the land. “The price was way too low,” he joked, letting out a boisterous laugh.

Foothills Forever was formed in 2021, stemming from a successful grassroots campaign to raise $18 million in 90 days to save the San Marcos Foothills Preserve from development.

The group’s investment in what it dubbed the “Gateway Property” in More Mesa was intended to secure the land as public open space and build momentum to preserve the remaining undeveloped land across More Mesa, said Nancy Weiss, a member of the Foothills Forever Leadership Council. She noted that 40 contributors, mainly local individuals and foundations, helped quietly raise the money to buy the gateway.

Next year, the group will work on putting the land under conservation easement with the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, while developing a management plan and doing trail maintenance and enhancements.

Nancy Weiss with Foothills Forever walks through a trail on the six acre property the nonprofit recently purchased from local land owners. | Credit: Callie Fausey

The six-acre property sits on the northwestern side of More Mesa, sandwiched between a residential area, the county’s 55 acres — including 34 acres protected by a conservation easement along Atascadero Creek — and the remaining unprotected 265 acres to the east.

Cameron Benson, vice president of the More Mesa Preservation Coalition, said their work is not over. Not only is the area important for ecological connectivity, he said, but it also holds recreational value for the 100,000 visitors it sees every year, including horseback riders and dog walkers. The remaining 265 acres are under private ownership and are on the market for $65 million, advertised for real estate development.

“It is critically important to have a partner to work with you to keep these spaces protected for future generations to enjoy them the way that we have,” Benson said. He recounted the first time he hiked at More Mesa 42 years ago. The experience stuck with him, catalyzing a desire to protect the property from development.

“Now we’re making progress,” he said. “Between the county doing the conservation easement and [Foothills Forever] purchasing the six acres, and then More Mesa Preservation Coalition going forward to purchase the 265 acres, it’s like we’re finally going to get to that goal.”