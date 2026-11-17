In All My Sons, American playwright Arthur Miller captures the deadly cracks on the fighter planes of the American dream. Produced by the UCSB Theater department and directed by Sara Rademacher, All My Sons is an intense vision of post-war Americans who find their patriotism running aground on the inescapability of American greed.

UCSB students rehearse ‘All My Sons’ | Photo: Sara Rademacher

Chris (Mason Andres Davis) is home from fighting overseas. Inspired by the valor of his fellow servicemen, his ideology is built around the selflessness of people willing to die for their country. His father, Joe (Alexander Beay), wrestles with the guilt of a fatal manufacturing error made in his plant. Meanwhile, Joe’s wife (and Chris’ mother), Kate (Kelly Brenya), clings to the notion that her second son, Larry, declared MIA several years earlier, is still alive. The show is a controlled burn of generational angst as Americans old and young grapple with the trauma and sacrifice of living through the war.

All My Sons is considered amongst the criterion collection of 20th-century American theater; it’s tightly written and stacks imperative details to build this story of shame and desperation. In the early moments of the play, Chris, Joe, and Kate tut at the destruction of Larry’s memorial tree, uprooted in a storm. This heralds the unearthing of truths, the violation of memory, and the harbinger of dissolution. Rademacher’s direction brings a sharpness to the production that teases a crevasse of unspeakable anguish. Brenya offers a devastating performance as Kate, a mother lost in the netherworld of grief and denial, who maintains a cheerful hollowness that serves as personal armor and a rudder for the floundering family. The production ran only five shows at the Performing Arts Theater on the UCSB campus but left a powerful impression.