Quickly becoming a holiday stage classic, Joe Landry’s It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play blends light-hearted comedy with fast-paced theatrical frivolity and Frank Capra’s much-loved story of Christmas magic. The show is a live production of a 1946 radio broadcast of It’s A Wonderful Life, complete with commercials, foley, and actors playing multiple characters.

“This is such an ensemble piece, and the entire cast needs to be incredibly attuned to each other so that every change of scene and tone is perfectly timed to the live sound effects,” says director Katie Laris. “They have to differentiate their character voices and gestures quickly and clearly … and most importantly, deliver an emotionally grounded story of the tremendous difference even one person can make on the life of a community.”

Presented by SBCC’s Theatre Arts Department, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs at the Jurkowitz Theatre November 11–21. See ci.ovationtix.com/36624/production/1278119.