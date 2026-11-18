KA-BLUEY!: Don’t get me wrong; this month’s midterm Blue-nami was just what the doctor ordered. A necessary course correction, as they say. But maybe a day late and a few dollars short. Based on the objective evidence, it’s clear too many genies have gotten out of too many bottles and too many hubcaps are flying off too many wheels.

We all know tens of thousands of planes were kept from taking to the sky last week, leaving hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded at airports with nothing to do but drink. Then the internet server for our top-secret National Security Council went on the fritz, meaning our nation’s spooks can no longer use the ethernet to trade secrets. The software infrastructure for IKEA, Apple, banks, and many hospitals have also been compromised. Worse yet, measles is now officially a thing again. At least that’s what the World Health Organization just proclaimed this week. At least in the United States. We’ve had 5,400 cases so far this year; last year the number was 2,200. Twenty-six years ago, it was zero.

Things are getting downright Biblical; the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse have been replaced by the twin plagues of corruption and incompetence. If God had gotten around to writing an 11th commandment, it would have been, “Thou Shall Not Shit in Thine Nest.” At the time, that seemed so obvious the Supreme Being didn’t feel it was necessary to mention. So much for being all-knowing.

Parked just off our coast, we have Kelvin waves, King Tides, an El Niño warming up, and another Pineapple Express all getting ready to crash Thanksgiving. The Blob, I am told, is back too. Up in the North Pole neighborhood, our arctic vortex — usually as steady as Big Ben — is posting sky-high, record stratospheric temperatures. The water immediately off our beaches is an unseasonably warm 73, leaving the ocean unusually riled up. Thirty-five-foot waves this past weekend. So violent and so beautiful.

Having now binge-watched every single re-run of Law & Order — “Ka-Bong!” — I find myself forced to seek solace elsewhere. Turns out, it’s right in front of my face. Turns out that the cousin of the Independent’s Business Operations and Accounting Manager, the redoubtable Erin Lynch, just whomped the vitriolically Vesuvian MAGA queen, and the incumbent congressmember, Lauren Boebert, in an election for the reddest of the red district in the state of Colorado.

Doing that squeaking was first-time candidate Eileen Laubacher, a 57-year-old mother of five, a grandmother of three, and a retired United States Navy Rear Admiral. During her 32 years of military service, she did a tour of duty in Afghanistan, and during the Biden administration, she worked as a liaison with the National Security Council. Until last year, Laubacher had been a card-carrying Republican, believing in such things as balanced budgets, strong national defense, and secure borders. In debate, Laubacher comes across as quiet, reserved, competent, and conscientious. Boebert, by contrast, tended to interrupt and talk over people.

Among Boebert’s accomplishments in Congress was authoring a bill that made the AR-15 the national gun of the United States. In a prior incarnation, she ran a restaurant called “Shooter” in the town of Rifle, where, as owner, she strongly encouraged her waitresses to pack heat while on the job. (No, she wasn’t the Trumper who shot her dog and wrote a book about it; that was somebody else.)

Laubacher hammered Boebert for her support of Trump’s war on Iran: Its objectives were never clear, she charged, and the resulting oil shortage and the rise in fuel and diesel prices were not just predictable; they were inevitable. “You don’t go to war when negotiations are on the table,” she insisted. As someone who lost friends to combat, she spoke with an undeniable authority not even Boebert could talk over. Laubacher blistered Boebert for supporting Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, HR 1, and its health care cuts that she warned placed rural hospitals — on which their district residents depend — at economic peril.

Boebert still insists the 2020 election was stolen and has yet to utter a critical word about the January 6, 2021, insurrection during which Trump incited a violent mob to block the legally required certification of the election results. Two days prior, she told people they needed to “remember the next 48 hours.” Then, just a few hours before the main event, Boebert described what was about to happen as “a 1776 moment.” Six months later, Boebert would be one of only 21 Congressmembers to vote against giving the officers who defended the capital from attack the Congressional Medal of Honor. Old news, I know. But some things forever take your breath away.

During the campaign, Laubacher worked her ass off, logging 40,000 miles doing meet-and-greets in the district. Taking no PAC money, she outraised Boebert 13 to one. Democratic Party handicappers were dubious about her chances. Boebert, it should be acknowledged, greatly aided and abetted her own undoing. A professed born-again Christian, Boebert had drawn attention to herself while attending the musical Beetlejuice in Denver. She was carrying on loud and proud, vaping up a cloud, and was videotaped engaging in some X-rated displays of public affection with her then-new boyfriend.

Even so, Laubacher managed to win by less than one percentage point. Victory wasn’t officially declared for 10 days. Speaking of Boebert throughout the campaign, Laubacher kept repeating: “She is not a serious person.”

One thing’s for certain: Eileen Laubacher is.

I don’t know that this will be of immediate help with the Blob, the Pineapple Express, or our ability to maintain commercial flights. But maybe I won’t feel such an urgent itch for Law & Order. Ka-Bong!