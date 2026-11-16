Denise Alvarado, executive director of elementary education for the Santa Barbara Unified School District, left the district on October 30.

She is now serving as the Senior Executive Director of specialty programs at the Westminster School District in Orange County. Before joining Santa Barbara Unified in July 2022, Alvarado worked in Orange County schools for 19 years.

Alvarado told the Independent that she accepted the new role as a “promotion.”

“This new leadership opportunity allows me to continue the work I am passionate about while bringing me closer to my family,” she said.

She added that she was “especially grateful” to Superintendent Hilda Maldonado — who announced last month she is retiring after this school year — for “her leadership, trust, and the opportunities she provided me to lead important literacy initiatives across our elementary schools.”

“I am incredibly proud of the work we accomplished together to strengthen literacy instruction and build systems that support student success,” Alvarado said. “Santa Barbara will always hold a special place in my heart.”

A successor was not immediately available, and Alvarado’s position has been posted on the district’s job board. The district did not say whether another administrator will pick up her responsibilities as it looks for a replacement. Alvarado temporarily oversaw Washington Elementary while the school’s principal, Arielle Curry, was placed on administrative leave, but Curry has since resumed her post.

Alvarado “made a lasting impact in our schools,” the district said in a statement.

Her main focus was reading, as a reckoning around literacy instruction swept the nation. Santa Barbara Unified sought to emerge from the pandemic — which resulted in learning loss among students — with a plan to address low reading and math scores. But the district has long faced scrutiny from the community for low literacy rates.

Alvarado led the district’s implementation of its first new English Language Arts curriculum in more than a decade. That involved training teachers in LETRS, a professional development program based on science-backed methods for literacy instruction, as well as implementing a new universal literacy screener to test students and identify individual needs.

“Denise’s vision, dedication, and heart for our students and teachers have built a foundation that will serve this community for years to come,” Maldonado said. “She developed professional learning plans and coordinated work across schools by grade levels that resulted in strong relationships between teachers.”