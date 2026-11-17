On Friday night just before 10 p.m., two pedestrians — 25-year-old Chris Nahoul of Downey and 27-year-old Matthew Martin of Woodland Hills — were struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train that was headed up the coast to Carpinteria.

The pair was struck by the train near the Faria Beach Park Campground, and Ventura County Fire personnel responded to the scene. The tracks are on the inland side of the Pacific Coast Highway and do not block access to the beach, unlike other stretches of the tracks in places like Carpinteria.

“The speeds at which these trains travel combined with the topography of the tracks in some areas create situations where people trespassing on the tracks are unaware the train is coming and creates the possibility for tragic incidents to occur,” said Ventura County Sheriff Detective Sergeant Craig Hennes.

Ventura County Sheriff Major Crimes Bureau investigators have determined the men’s deaths to be accidental and are currently investigating the incident.

Matthew Martin (far left) and his family. Martin was killed in a train strike on Friday November 13. | Credit: Courtesy via GoFundMe

Chris Nahoul (center) and family, 2024 graduate of Cal State Fullerton. Nahoul was killed in a train strike on Friday November 13. | Credit: Courtesy via GoFundMe

Matthew Martin | Credit: Courtesy via GoFundMe

Chris Nahoul | Credit: Courtesy via GoFundMe

“Matthew was the kind of person who made life brighter simply by being in it. He was fun, endlessly optimistic, compassionate, and one of the most empathetic people you could ever meet,” said Katlyn Durbin in a GoFundMe post.

Nahoul’s sister, Gisselle Nahoul, said her brother’s death “has left his sisters and mother heartbroken as they try to process this painful moment.”

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that trespassing on railroad property is prohibited by law and to use caution when near any railroad tracks,” said Sgt. Hennes.

The Ventura Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Sgt. Hennes at (805) 384-4761.

Those who wish to donate funds for funeral expenses can do so through Nahoul and Martin’s GoFundMe pages.