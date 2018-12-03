WEATHER »

Legal Scooters

By

Regarding a ban of ride-share scooters in Goleta, in September 2018, our governor signed a change to the law regulating electric scooters, so they may be ridden without helmets and may be ridden on roads with speed limits up to 35mph rather than 25mph starting January 1, 2019.

Like bicycles, as long as they have a white light in front and reflectors on the side and rear, electric scooters may legally be ridden at night.

I have had my own personal electric scooter for a couple of years and regularly use it primarily for last-mile transportation to and from the bus and for quick trips to a store or restaurant in less time than the same trip would take on a bicycle.

