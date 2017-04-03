Ellen DeGeneres Lists Montecito Estate for $45 Million

Comedian, talk show host, and admitted interior design junkie Ellen DeGeneres has listed her Tuscan-style Montecito home for $45 million. DeGeneres bought the 1934 stone house in 2012, simultaneously buying the two adjacent properties to expand the estate to 17 acres. The property is listed with Sotheby’s International Realty and features six bedrooms, six baths, nine fireplaces, a media room, multiple libraries, a living room, a formal dining room, and a large kitchen. It also includes a lap swimming pool and tennis court.